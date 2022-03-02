Kondo Racing reveals all-new 2022 Super Formula livery

Listen to this article

The Toyota-powered outfit showed off its new look on Wednesday in a special launch event in Toyosu, Tokyo, where team owner and Japanese music icon Masahiko Kondo was in attendance.

Kondo's main sponsor in SUPER GT, Realize Corporation, has taken over as the primary backer of the squad, with the team's cars accordingly now decked out in a mostly blue colour scheme similar to the one it uses in SUPER GT.

It marks the first significant livery change for the team since it switched to the white-and-red Raffinee livery that has become familiar to Super Formula fans in recent seasons back in 2017.

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Kondo goes into the new Super Formula season looking to improve on the dismal ninth place it achieved in the teams' standings last year, the squad's worst performance since 2013.

Kenta Yamashita and Sacha Fenestraz remain on board as drivers for a third successive season, with one-time Super Formula race winner Yamashita now going into his sixth year with the team.

Fenestraz was forced to miss the majority of the 2021 season due to visa problems that prevented him from entering Japan, with Yuichi Nakayama taking his place for the opening five races.

The team did not score any points in that time, but its fortunes improved upon Fenestraz's return for the penultimate round of the season at Motegi, culminating in a double points finish in the Suzuka finale.

Yamashita and Fenestraz will be in action in their new-look cars for the first time next week as pre-season Super Formula testing kicks off at Suzuka with two days of running on Monday and Tuesday.

