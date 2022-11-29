Tickets Subscribe
Super Formula News

Honda's 2023 line-up taking shape, Oyu set for new team

Honda’s Super Formula driver roster for the 2023 season appears to be taking shape, but some key questions remain unresolved ahead of next week’s post-season rookie test at Suzuka.

Jamie Klein
By:
Honda's 2023 line-up taking shape, Oyu set for new team
Listen to this article

The main unknown at this stage concerns the future of Toshiki Oyu, who looks set to make a surprise switch away from his current team Nakajima Racing.

Oyu, who has been part of the Nakajima stable since he made his debut in Japan’s top single-seater series in 2020, is known to have been angling for a change of scenery after two seasons sharing a garage with three-time champion Naoki Yamamoto.

 

It’s believed the 24-year-old had identified Team Goh as his preferred destination, but the uncertainty surrounding the team’s future in the wake of the loss of its Red Bull deal has cast serious doubt on whether such a move would be viable.

A second, international driver with major financial backing would be needed to join Oyu to keep Team Goh’s doors open, and even then it remains unclear who could fill the breach at such short notice.

The second seat at Dandelion Racing alongside Tadasuke Makino appears the most obvious fallback option for Oyu in the event the Team Goh plan fails, with Hiroki Otsu having underperformed this year.

Sato granted late reprieve

What has become clear is that Rookie of the Year Ren Sato is now poised to replace Oyu and join Yamamoto in a refreshed line-up at Nakajima.

Sato had looked like he could miss out on a 2023 berth altogether after a promising but inconsistent rookie campaign at Team Goh this year, but movement elsewhere means he looks to have been granted a late reprieve.

 

As previously reported, Team Mugen's line-up has been fixed for some time with Red Bull junior Liam Lawson replacing Ukyo Sasahara as teammate to reigning two-time series champion Tomoki Nojiri.

B-Max Racing meanwhile looks set to continue with Nobuharu Matsushita, with HPD scholarship winner Raoul Hyman poised to join him in an expanded two-car line-up, while Nirei Fukuzumi will keep his seat at the one-car Drago Corse outfit.

Otsu’s fate appears to hinge on what happens to Oyu and Team Goh, while Sasahara likewise doesn’t have a place on the Honda roster as things stand.

Honda is expected to announce its line-ups in Super Formula in the days following the post-season rookie test on December 7-8.

