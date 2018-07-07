Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Super Formula / Fuji / Qualifying report

Fuji Super Formula: Cassidy claims pole in tricky wet qualifying

shares
comments
Fuji Super Formula: Cassidy claims pole in tricky wet qualifying
Rachit Thukral
By: Rachit Thukral
Jul 7, 2018, 6:52 AM

Nick Cassidy secured his first Super Formula pole position of 2018 in a wet qualifying session at Fuji.

Every driver bar Le Mans 24 Hours winner Kazuki Nakajima started Q3 on slick tyres, but a heavy downpour forced them to return to the pits almost immediately.

That left Nakajima with a clear track and he quickly moved to the top of the timesheets with a time of 1m38.840s.

Nakajima’s time remained unbeaten until the very end of the session when Inging driver Hiroaki Ishiura posted a 1m38.786s to assume provisional pole.

For a while it appeared that Ishiura had things under control as the rain intensified, but Cassidy still managed to go faster than the defending champion with a late flyer to seal pole position.

Points leader Naoki Yamamoto also made a late improvement to grab a spot on the front row of the grid, ending two tenths adrift of Cassidy’s pole time of 1m38.098s.

Cassidy and Yamamoto demoted Ishiura and Nakajima to third and fourth places respectively, but the two drivers ended up comfortably ahead of fifth-placed Koudai Tsukakoshi.

The Impul pairing of Yuhi Sekiguchi and Ryo Hirakawa were classified sixth and seventh respectively, while 2016 champion Yuji Kunimoto was the slowest of the Q3 runners in eighth.

TOM’S driver James Rossiter and ex-Formula 2 racer Nobuharu Matsushita completed the top 10.

Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum will line up last on the grid after a late rain shower prevented him from progressing into Q2.

Pietro Fittipaldi’s replacement Tom Dillmann was another major causality in Q1 and will start two places ahead of Ticktum in 17th.

Next Super Formula article
Fuji Super Formula: Cassidy takes maiden win

Previous article

Fuji Super Formula: Cassidy takes maiden win

Next article

Super Formula to test halo with next-gen SF19 car

Super Formula to test halo with next-gen SF19 car

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Fuji
Location Fuji International Speedway
Drivers Nick Cassidy
Teams Kondo Racing
Author Rachit Thukral
Article type Qualifying report

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
Super Formula Suzuka Highlights 01:05
Super Formula

Super Formula Suzuka Highlights

Kobayashi smashes Tsukuba lap record 02:13
Super Formula

Kobayashi smashes Tsukuba lap record

News in depth
Super Formula conducts first halo test with 2019 car
Super Formula

Super Formula conducts first halo test with 2019 car

Fittipaldi to miss Motegi, could return for Suzuka finale
Super Formula

Fittipaldi to miss Motegi, could return for Suzuka finale

Cassidy hits out at Super Formula stewards over lapped cars
Super Formula

Cassidy hits out at Super Formula stewards over lapped cars

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.