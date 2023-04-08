Subscribe
Super Formula / Fuji Race report

Fuji Super Formula: Red Bull junior Lawson wins on debut

Red Bull protege Liam Lawson claimed an impressive victory on his Super Formula debut at Fuji after emerging on top in a straight duel with two-time champion Tomoki Nojiri.

Having qualified third on the grid, Lawson passed the TGM car of Toshiki Oyu following a safety car restart on lap 8 of 41 before settling in behind pole-sitter and Mugen teammate Nojiri.

Lawson fell as much as two seconds behind Nojiri over the following few laps, but the gap between the two had halved when the Kiwi came into the pits at the end of lap 21 for his mandatory tyre change.

Nojiri following Lawson into the pits the next lap and initially managed to hold on to the lead of the race.

But the combination of the undercut and a pitstop that was 0.4s stop brought Lawson back into play, and the 21-year-old was able to take advantage of tyres that were fully up to temperature to grab the lead.

Nojiri struggled for the remainder of his out lap, allowing Lawson to quickly stretch out a five-second lead at the front of the pack.

It appeared the Kiwi would have an easy run to the chequered flag, but a collision between Giuliano Alesi and Nirei Fukuzumi approaching Turn 1 brought out the safety car for the second time.

It left Lawson with the possibility of surviving a short sprint to the finish, but the debris left behind by Alesi and Fukuzumi couldn’t be cleared in time, with Lawson taking the chequered flag behind the safety car.

It makes Lawson the first Red Bull junior to win a race in Super Formula since Pierre Gasly, and the first driver to win on debut in the modern history of Japan's premier single-seater series.

Nojiri started his title defence in second, completing a 1-2 finish for Mugen, while Ryo Hirakawa charged up to third with a late pitstop on lap 31.

Impul driver Hirakawa was able to demote Nakajima Racing’s Naoki Yamamoto and the similarly late-stopping TOM’S car of Ritomo Miyata in the final green flag laps of the race, but the prolonged caution meant he wasn’t able to take any further advantage of fresher tyres.

Fourth-place represented Yamamoto’s best dry-race result since joining Nakajima in 2021, the triple champion having made most of the gains in the early laps of the race after qualifying 10th.

Miyata had qualified on the front row alongside Nojiri but slipped to fourth with a poor getaway at the original start, and eventually crossed the finish line in fifth.

Sixth place went to the second Nakajima car of Ren Sato, ahead of Oyu, while Turkish driver Cem Bolukbasi took a surprise eighth place on his debut for the TGM team.

The final points went to Rookie Racing’s Kazuya Oshima and Kondo Racing’s Kazuto Kotaka.

The race featured two prolonged safety car periods, the first of which was caused by Tadasuke Makino misjudging his braking and ploughing into the back of Sho Tsuboi at Turn 2.

Makino miraculously managed to continue after a front wing change, finishing 14th after a five-second time penalty.

Fuji Super Formula race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 15 New Zealand Liam Lawson Team Mugen 41  
2 1 Japan Tomoki Nojiri Team Mugen 41 2.058
3 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 41 3.771
4 64 Japan Naoki Yamamoto TCS Nakajima Racing 41 5.213
5 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata Vantelin Team TOM'S 41 6.639
6 65 Japan Ren Sato TCS Nakajima Racing 41 7.306
7 53 Japan Toshiki Oyu TGM Grand Prix 41 7.461
8 55 Turkey Cem Bolukbasi TGM Grand Prix 41 8.550
9 14 Japan Kazuya Oshima docomo business ROOKIE 41 10.297
10 4 Japan Kazuto Kotaka Kondo Racing 41 11.131
11 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 41 15.159
12 18 Japan Yuji Kunimoto Team KCMG 41 18.629
13 50 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita B-Max Racing Team 41 21.929
14 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino Japan Dandelion Racing 41 24.342
15 6 Kakunoshin Ota Japan Dandelion Racing 40 1 Lap
16 51 South Africa Raoul Hyman B-Max Racing Team 40 1 Lap
17 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 36 5 Laps
18 12 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi ThreeBond Racing 35 6 Laps
19 36 France Giuliano Alesi Vantelin Team TOM'S 35 6 Laps
20 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1 40 Laps
21 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita Kondo Racing 0  
22 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi Team KCMG 0  
View full results
 
