Super Formula reveals 2023 bodywork in Suzuka test

The Japanese single-seater series has been working on an upgraded version of its current Dallara-built SF19 chassis since the start of the year, having conducted a number of tests in a pair of development cars.

Test drivers Hiroaki Ishiura and Koudai Tsukakoshi have racked up more than 8,000 kilometres testing various innovations aimed at improving the raceability of the cars and reducing the series' carbon footprint.

On Wednesday morning, new bodywork incorporating all the feedback gathered from previous tests, which was teased with a sketch at the previous round at Motegi in August, was revealed to the public upon the start of a two-day test ahead of this weekend's season finale at Suzuka.

The upgrade package features new front and rear wings, sidepods, engine cover and floor, which produce roughly eight percent lower downforce than the current SF19 but up to 50 percent less dirty air.

The sidepods are made partly from Bcomp flax fibre, while Yokohama tyres featuring more sustainable materials are also expected to be part of the final package of upgrades that are brought in for next season.

A press conference, where further details of the upgrades that are to be implemented for next season will be set out, is scheduled for Friday.

Further testing of the 2023 car, which may be given the moniker 'SF23CN', is scheduled for Motegi in November following the postponement of the test that was set to take place at the track in August.

It is expected the 2023 car will remain in service for three seasons before an entirely new chassis is introduced. It will make the SF19 monocoque the longest-serving since Super Formula switched to a single chassis formula in 2003.

