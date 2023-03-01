Listen to this article

Vidales becomes B-Max's second confirmed driver in the Super Formula feeder category for the upcoming season after Honda junior driver Iori Kimura, whose place in the team was confirmed last December.

The 20-year-old Spaniard moves to Japan after finishing 16th overall in FIA F3 last season and scoring a single victory in the sprint race at Barcelona. He is also a race winner in the Formula Regional European Championship and Formula Renault Eurocup.

By racing in Super Formula Lights, Vidales follows in the footsteps of compatriot Alex Palou, who is part of the same Monaco Increase Management stable and raced in the series when it was known as All-Japan Formula 3 in 2017 before going on to race in Super Formula in 2019.

“I feel this deal represents a great opportunity for me and a big step forward in my racing career," commented Vidales, who joins fellow FIA F3 convert Enzo Trulli on the Super Formula Lights grid.

"Also, I’m particularly happy to be joining B-Max as I’ve had a good feeling with them since we started working together in testing and I appreciate the Japanese culture in motorsports.

"This is an important stage for me and I’m sure it will help me grow as a driver towards my ultimate goal: racing in Formula 1.

"I really wish to thank [MIM founder] Salvatore Gandolfo and Monaco Increase Management for making this all possible, all my sponsors and of course B-Max for giving me this huge opportunity."

Vidales first tested for B-Max last November at Okayama before joining the team for the official post-season test at Suzuka in December, where he set the fourth-fastest time overall. He also gained more mileage with the team at Fuji in January.

B-Max has yet to announce its full roster of drivers for 2023, but Brazilian driver Igor Fraga is known to still be working towards securing the sponsorship needed to join Vidales and Kimura in the line-up.

Official testing for Super Formula Lights resumes at Suzuka on March 7-8.

2023 Super Formula Lights grid so far:

Team/Engine Driver Toda Racing/Spiess Shun Koide B-Max Racing/Spiess Iori Kimura David Vidales TOM'S Hibiki Taira Seita Nonaka Yuga Furutani Enzo Trulli