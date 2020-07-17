Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP2 in
01 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Practice 1 in
06 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Practice 1 in
14 Hours
:
33 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Rallycross / Breaking news

Stohl launches electric customer programme with Ford support

shares
comments
Stohl launches electric customer programme with Ford support
By:
Jul 17, 2020, 9:32 AM

Austrian firm STARD, owned by former World Rally Championship podium finisher Manfred Stohl, has announced an electric rallycross customer programme for its Ford Fiesta ERX2, supported by Ford.

The Vienna-based outfit, which has developed the electric kit of the World Rallycross Championship’s new Projekt E support series, a similar three-motor concept to that being used in Hayden Paddon’s electric rally car project, is referring to its Ford-backed customer scheme as the ‘world’s first road-car based electric motorsport customer programme.’

Ready to race cars are priced at €374.000. Norwegian team Holten Motorsport was the first outfit to invest in one of the new Fiestas late last year.

STARD claimed the first victory for an electric rallycross car with a Fiesta test car driven by Stohl last weekend in Hungary, and says in comparison to current World RX specification Supercars, it’s electric ERX2 machines are both cheaper to purchase and run.

The firm ran a pair of Fiesta Mk8 Supercars in World RX last season, but its new venture has received support from Ford, the first active electric rallycross programme to have official manufacturer involvement.

“We are happy to support STARD with this project and it will be exciting to see how this develops going forward,” said Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook.

“We wish the project all the very best for the forthcoming season and we will be watching with interest as STARD built Fiesta ERX2s go racing.”

STARD says its high voltage systems have passed the necessary FIA tests and can theoretically, subject to each ASN’s electric motorsport directives, be run in a variety of disciplines.

“I believe this is the start of a new era for customer and private motorsport,” said STARD CEO Michael Sakowicz. 

The primary target of the STARD Ford Fiesta ERX2 is of course to be raced in Projekt E, the leading electric support category to the FIA World Rallycross Championship, but also in other environments.”

“The car has undergone all FIA safety checks, particularly for the HV systems which makes this the first motorsport EV powertrain equipped race car package to complete FIA checks since Formula E.

"Therefore the possibilities to race with the car are pretty much unlimited. This includes national rallycross, hill climbs, city races and more.” 

“Having a global manufacturers support further indicates to us that we have taken right choices during development of the concept.”

 
Next article
Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl

Previous article

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl

Trending Today

Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 as Racing Points star
Formula 1 / Formula 1
35m

Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 as Racing Points star

Steiner: Grosjean "wrong" to talk Haas future on its behalf
Formula 1 / Formula 1
41m

Steiner: Grosjean "wrong" to talk Haas future on its behalf

Why Ferrari wants to boost Binotto, not boot him
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Why Ferrari wants to boost Binotto, not boot him

Seidl: F1 risks becoming "copying championship"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Seidl: F1 risks becoming "copying championship"

Live: Follow Hungarian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Live: Follow Hungarian GP practice as it happens

McLaren set to sign new Corcorde Agreement "imminently"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

McLaren set to sign new Corcorde Agreement "imminently"

The most extraordinary day in Supercars history
Supercars / Supercars

The most extraordinary day in Supercars history

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez leads Vinales in first practice
MotoGP / MotoGP
2h

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez leads Vinales in first practice

Latest news

Stohl launches electric customer programme with Ford support
Rallycross / Rallycross
1h

Stohl launches electric customer programme with Ford support

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl
Rallycross / Rallycross

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl

Stohl to lead historic debut of electric rallycross car
Rallycross / Rallycross

Stohl to lead historic debut of electric rallycross car

Car for FIA Junior eRX series revealed
Rallycross / Rallycross

Car for FIA Junior eRX series revealed

Load comments

About this article

Series Rallycross
Drivers Manfred Stohl
Author Hal Ridge

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 as Racing Points star

35m
2
Formula 1

Steiner: Grosjean "wrong" to talk Haas future on its behalf

41m
3
Formula 1

Why Ferrari wants to boost Binotto, not boot him

1h
4
Formula 1

Seidl: F1 risks becoming "copying championship"

1h
5
Formula 1

Live: Follow Hungarian GP practice as it happens

2h

Latest videos

British Rallycross: Superfinal at Mallory Park 2009 07:25
Rallycross

British Rallycross: Superfinal at Mallory Park 2009

British RX: big wreckage for Mike Mannings 01:40
Rallycross

British RX: big wreckage for Mike Mannings

British RX: Wet surface 04:40
Rallycross

British RX: Wet surface

Lydden Hill: ambition exceeds ability 01:07
Rallycross

Lydden Hill: ambition exceeds ability

European Rallycross Sweden 2011: Roll-over 00:41
Rallycross

European Rallycross Sweden 2011: Roll-over

Latest news

Stohl launches electric customer programme with Ford support
RX

Stohl launches electric customer programme with Ford support

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl
RX

Electric rallycross car makes winning debut with Stohl

Stohl to lead historic debut of electric rallycross car
RX

Stohl to lead historic debut of electric rallycross car

Car for FIA Junior eRX series revealed
RX

Car for FIA Junior eRX series revealed

Neuville to make RallyX Nordic debut
RX

Neuville to make RallyX Nordic debut

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.