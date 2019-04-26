Villeneuve to contest Scandinavian Carrera Cup opener

The former grand prix driver and Indianapolis 500 winner is racing in the NASCAR Euro Series this year, his first full-time programme in 14 years.

Prior to the next round at the Franciacorta circuit in Italy, Villeneuve will head to Sweden as a guest driver in the Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia season opener.

He will drive the series’ 911 GT3 Cup car in the two races that take place alongside the Porsche Festival at Knutstorp on May 3-4.

“We’re incredibly happy and proud to present Jacques Villeneuve as the guest driver for this year’s season opener,” Porsche Sweden director Raine Wermelin said.

“It’s a great opportunity for motorsport fans to meet one of the all-time legends of motor racing, while for the Swedish and Norwegian drivers competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia, it presents a unique opportunity and challenge to line up alongside one of the most respected talents in the history of the sport.”

Villeneuve is 19th in the NASCAR Euro Series standings after the first two races of 2019 at Valencia, where he finished 11th and 25th.

Since exiting F1 in mid-2006, the Canadian has raced in all three NASCAR series, returned to the Indy 500, taken on part-campaigns in World Rallycross and Formula E, raced at the Le Mans 24 Hours and in categories such as Speedcar, FIA GT, V8 Supercars and Brazilian Stock Cars.

The Porsche Carrera Cup Scandinavia opener will be Villeneuve’s third series of 2019, as he is also racing in the Italian GT series.