Winton S5000: Mawson triumphs in dramatic opener
Joey Mawson triumphed in a dramatic single-lap dash to win the opening S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship race at Winton.
Mawson made a slick start from the outside of the front row, sweeping into the lead ahead of polesitter James Golding through the turn 1/2 complex.
Golding, meanwhile, immediately dropped back in the field, ending up fourth behind Cooper Webster and Aaron Cameron.
Once back in his rhythm, Golding stalked Garry Rogers Motorsport teammate Cameron for a lap before diving down the inside to claim third place at turn 3.
He then closed up on the back of Webster, using push-to-pass to executive another move at turn 3 to grab second place on lap 7.
By that point he was 3.5 seconds behind Mawson with 10 laps left to run.
However Golding was able to quickly run down that gap, a series of fastest laps getting him within a second of the lead by lap 10.
On lap 12 Golding copped what looked to be a break when Mark Rosser hit the wall at turn 4 to bring out the safety car.
That put him right behind Mawson for a single-lap dash to the chequered flag.
Mawson did actually make a small mistake on the restart, locking a brake on the way into turns 1/2. However he was able to keep the car on the road, unlike Golding and Cameron who both went skidding off the road.
That left Mawson clear to streak to a one-second victory, with Webster reclaiming second and Blake Purdie popping up in third.
Jordan Boys came through the late drama to end up fourth while Cameron managed to get back on track and finish fifth.
Golding finished seventh behind Winston Smith.
The weekend continues with two more races tomorrow.
Latest news
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps Catsburg: "Insane" for Corvette to win at Le Mans despite losing two laps
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win Pier Guidi feared “everything was lost” before Ferrari Le Mans win
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes Red Bull: F1 success made sweeter after years of pain behind Mercedes
Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook
Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook Cadillac “proud” of Le Mans podium, knows where to improve – Westbrook
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.