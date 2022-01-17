Sydney added to S5000, TCR Australia schedules

Both the S5000 and TCR Australia calendars were initially listed with a TBC for a May event, which was expected to take place at the Eastern Creek circuit.

That's now been formalised, SMP to host the categories as part of a Motorsport Australia Championships event on May 27-29.

GT World Challenge Australia and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge are also set to be on the card.

“Sydney Motorsport Park is one of the most popular venues on our calendar, and it's fantastic that our suite of Australian Racing Group categories will race there in May this year," said ARG CEO Matt Braid.

“The facilities at SMP are among the best in the country. Our competitors love it and the teams and sponsors enjoy the hospitality.

"The circuit holds a special place in ARG's history, having been the site for our first TCR Australia round back in 2019. That was a significant moment for the organisation, so we have found memories, and look forward to making more in 2022 and beyond.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca added: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships to Sydney Motorsport Park in 2022, along with a jam-packed mix of categories.

“This event will provide motorsport fans with plenty of variety and competitive action, along with the opportunity to visit the pit paddock and enjoy the activations on offer at the event, all on the one ticket.

“Sydney Motorsport Park offers up some of the best facilities in the country, thanks to the NSW Government’s continued investment in the circuit.

“We thank Destination NSW for its amazing support of this particular event, and look forward to bringing thousands of spectators, along with a huge number of competitors and teams, to the venue in May.”

For S5000 the SMP event will be the fourth of six rounds on the Gold Star schedule, while the V8-powered category will return to the circuit in November as part of its Tasman Series campaign.

For TCR Australia it will be Round 4 of a seven-round season that includes two trips to Mount Panorama.

Both series kick off at the Race Tasmania event at Symmons Plains on February 11-13.