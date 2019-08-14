Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Stanaway to make open-wheel return with S5000 test

shares
comments
Stanaway to make open-wheel return with S5000 test
By:
Aug 14, 2019, 7:56 PM

Supercars race winner Richie Stanaway will test an S5000 car at the Winton Raceway on Thursday, marking his first appearance in open-wheel machinery since he competed in the GP2 series in 2015.

Stanaway will share one of the 560 bhp, V8-powered S5000 cars with his Supercars teammate James Golding in a test organised by Garry Rogers Motorsport.

GRM will use this test to determine whether Stanaway is fit enough to make a return to competitive motorsport at the Bend Motorsport Park next week.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined from action since the second Supercars race at Winton in May after aggravating an injury sustained in a nasty Formula Renault 3.5 crash at Spa in 2012.

“Looking forward to getting back in a car and making sure my neck has recovered as expected,” said Stanaway. 

"I've obviously been out of a Supercars seat for a while. My rehabilitation has gone well and I feel that I'm ready to get back into it, but both the team and I want to make sure that I am fully fit before committing to The Bend and beyond. The S5000 test will definitely let all of us know if I'm ready or not.

"I haven’t driven an open wheeler since my last GP2 race in 2015 so I’m looking forward to getting back in one and seeing how it feels and hopefully I can contribute somewhat to the development of the new car.”

GRM has been tasked with building the S5000 cars and Thursday’s event will mark the first time a test has been held with the final specification of the vehicle, with all previous running having taken place with Valvoline-liveried prototype chassis.

“This is an important test for our S5000 program as we work towards the Sandown debut of S5000,” said team principal Garry Rogers.

“With all of the lessons that we’ve learned from the prototype chassis, we’ll get a chance to give another car a run. We are confident that there will be very few, if any teething problems and our drivers will be able to get down to a lap time quickly.

“Both Richie and Jimmy (Golding) are very experienced drivers in all manner of cars. I think they are going to really enjoy the experience.

“Obviously, the test also gives us a chance to have a look at Richie’s health and fitness and see if he is ready to jump back into his BOOST Mobile Supercar for The Bend and beyond.”

Next article
High profile drivers tipped for S5000 test

Previous article

High profile drivers tipped for S5000 test

Next article

Garcia plans TRS assault to prepare for 2020 W Series

Garcia plans TRS assault to prepare for 2020 W Series
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Other open wheel
Drivers Richie Stanaway , James Golding
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa 01:57
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000 04:08
Other open wheel

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao! 01:59
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao!

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test 03:06
Other open wheel

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet 01:37
Other open wheel

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet

Latest news

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000
Misc

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000

Barrichello signs on for opening S5000 round
Misc

Barrichello signs on for opening S5000 round

Garcia plans TRS assault to prepare for 2020 W Series
WS

Garcia plans TRS assault to prepare for 2020 W Series

Stanaway to make open-wheel return with S5000 test
Misc

Stanaway to make open-wheel return with S5000 test

High profile drivers tipped for S5000 test
Misc

High profile drivers tipped for S5000 test

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.