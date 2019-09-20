Top events
Sandown S5000: Macrow tops historic first practice

Sandown S5000: Macrow tops historic first practice
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 3:44 AM

Tim Macrow topped a historic first-ever S5000 practice session at Sandown.

The mtec driver took control of the 20-minute session midway through, a 1:07.576s putting him half a second clear of early pacesetter Matt Brabham.

The two-time Australian F3 champ then became the first and only man to break into the sixes, a 1m06.763s followed by a session-best 1m06.744s on the very next lap.

The showing firms his position as one of the clear favourites for this weekend, thanks to his unmatched experience as the category's primary development driver.

Will Brown was best of the rest, the TCR Australia star four-tenths behind Macrow with a 1m07.182s.

Garry Rogers Motorsport Supercars driver James Golding was next, another four-tenths back, followed by John Martin and Matt Brabham, both within a tenth.

Star signing Rubens Barrichello was sixth fastest with a 1m08.096s, his BRM teammate Alex Davison in seventh and Ricky Capo in eighth.

Pos # Driver Car Time Gap
1   23  Tim Macrow     S5000 1:06.7447  
2   38  Will Brown         S5000 1:07.1826 00.4379
3   31  James Golding      S5000 1:07.5724 00.8277
4   24  John Martin        S5000 1:07.6645 00.9198
5   83  Matthew Brabham    S5000 1:07.6951 00.9504
6  111  Rubens Barrichello S5000 1:08.0967 01.3520
7    8  Alex Davison       S5000 1:08.2747 01.5300
8   34  Ricky Capo         S5000 1:08.4288 01.6841
9   33  Tim Berryman      S5000 1:09.5461 02.8014
10  22  Tom Alexander      S5000 1:10.3655 03.6208
11  27  Barton Mawer       S5000 1:11.9512 05.2065
12  11  Michael Gibson     S5000 1:13.3221 06.5774
13  97  Taylor Cockerton   S5000 1:13.6812 06.9365
 
Series Other open wheel
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

