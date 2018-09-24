S5000 targeting 'Australian IndyCar' status

Having first been conceived as a 'retro' style category based on the old Formula 5000 model, a shift in philosophy has seen S5000 organisers update their targets ahead of the series' debut season in 2019.

While staying true to the idea of V8 power and simple aerodynamics, the move to a more modern chassis has opened the door for the category to become the fastest professional racing series in Australia.

The primary example being used is IndyCar, which is in keeping with plans to introduce a push-to-pass system via the 560-horsepower engine.

"This, I hope, will be to Australia what IndyCar is to America," Lambden told Motorsport.com. "You know, the domestic formula that people strive to race in. [The same] as Super Formula in Japan.

"They are nationally-based, they are an end in their own to achieve, and that's what we're hoping this will be.

"It's certainly not a recreation of something from the '70s, for guys who were around in the '70s to drive. We've got some very interesting young, very good drivers looking at it closely."

Part of that push to give the series a professional feel will be a regulated licence system put in place in conjunction with the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport.

However, there's not likely to be an official 'Superlicence' like there is for Supercars.

"It will be part of the CAMS licensing structure, and it's one of the things we're still talking to them about," explained Lambden.

"Here in Australia, in an open-wheeler sense, the pathway is via Formula 4. That will be one of the qualifying categories to get here, as will others.

"You won't be able to just walk in, buy one, get a licence, and think you're going to race. There will be obvious sensible qualifying standards, because these will be the fastest cars in Australia by a long way.

"With some of our early testing with the prototype car we broke a lap record or two. [The updated car] will be a little bit better."