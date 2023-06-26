Subscribe
S5000 to debut new tyre in Sydney

A brand new Hoosier tyre will debut in the S5000 Australian Drivers' Championship at the next round in Sydney.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2023SPEEDSERIESR2_PI_DKIMG4155 (1)

The category is set to make its first significant tyre change since its inception with new control rubber from Hoosier.

The updated tyre package has been developed specially for the category with both a new construction and compound.

The front tyres are 2.5 inches larger in diameter than the previous tyres, with the rears the same size, but an all-new compound.

It's hoped the new tyre package will reach peak grip faster than the previous package, with the old-spec tyres notoriously slow to hit their preferred operating window.

"The feedback from testing has been that the new tyre will be more predictable and controllable when the rear gets loose, as it tends to do on these cars," explained Garry Rogers Motorsport's S5000 technical chief Stefan Millard.

"It also improves braking feel, locking margins and generally we want to make the cars more accessible for new and inexperienced drivers to the category.

"It will be a quicker tyre to switch on than the existing specification and by the end of the out lap you should be able to push at 100 per cent.

"It should produce its peak speed earlier rather than taking a few laps to build up.

"We've been working with Hoosier for some time now to develop this tyre and the initial feedback has been really positive. We're all looking forward to getting them on the cars in Sydney later this year and seeing what they can do.

"The goal from the outset has been to make the cars a little more accessible while still being a 'drivers' car', and we think this will tick the box."

The Australian Drivers' Championship season continues at Sydney Motorsport Park as part of the Sydney SuperNight event on July 29-30.

