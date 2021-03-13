Top events
Previous / Phillip Island TCR: Mostert takes maiden pole
Other open wheel / Race report

Phillip Island S5000: Macrow dominates opener

By:

Tim Macrow dominated the opening S5000 race of the weekend at Phillip Island.

Phillip Island S5000: Macrow dominates opener

Macrow made a perfect start from the outside of the front row, charging clear of slow-starting polesitter James Golding.

However his early advantage was quickly erased when the safety car was called to clear Brayden Willmington's stalled car off the main straight.

The race went green on Lap 4, Macrow taking advantage of a three-car battle for second place to pull a gap.

At one point his gap was well over a second, the final margin six-tenths as he managed his lead in the closing laps.

"It was all about the start," said Macrow. "I reckon it's the best one I've ever done in my life. And I could control the race from there. The cars was awesome for the whole race. I couldn't be happier."

Points leader Tom Randle came out on top of the tussle for second place after passing Nathan Herne shortly after the restart. Golding spent the race shadowing the two cars in front of him, but had to settle for fourth.

Joey Mawson finished fifth ahead of Luis Leeds, Ricky Capo and Cooper Webster.

Phillip Island TCR: Mostert takes maiden pole

Previous article

Phillip Island TCR: Mostert takes maiden pole
About this article

Series Other open wheel
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

