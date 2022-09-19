Tickets Subscribe
Seventeen young drivers have been locked in for tomorrow's S5000 Open test at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Drivers locked in for S5000 Open test
Listen to this article

Four teams will run cars for young drivers at The Bend as the V8-powered series looks to attract new talent following a season of lean fields.

Versa Motorsport and Garry Rogers Motorsport will each run six drivers each, with Versa's line-up led by Super2 regular Matt McLean.

He will be joined by Alex Ninovic, Xavier Kokai, Jake Santalucia, Sebastien Fiorenza and Gianni Lutzu.

GRM, which owns the majority of the S5000 hardware, will give TCR driver Kody Garland a run along with Sebastian Amadio, Beau Russell, Noah Sands and Tom Hayman.

Completing the GRM line-up is Jude Bargwanna, nephew of former GRM Supercars driver Jason Bargwanna, who currently races in Formula Ford.

Team BRM will run Super2 regular Zane Morse and Super3 front-runner Brad Vaughan along with Jayden Wanzek.

The Open line-up will be completed by Trent Grubel and Ryan How, who will share the Tim Macrow Racing car.

