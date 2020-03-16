Top events
Previous
NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA puts season on 30-day hold

NHRA puts season on 30-day hold
By:
Mar 16, 2020, 9:12 PM

The National Hot Rod Association has decided to put its 2020 season on hiatus for at least a month as America attempts to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension includes events at all NHRA-owned tracks and any NHRA-sanctioned events such as the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

Last week’s Gatornationals in Gainesville were curtailed by the declaration of a national emergency, but this latest decision means that, theoretically at least, the series only needs to postpone one further event – the Denso Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas – for which new dates are still to be determined.

NHRA thus currently intends to resume action in Houston, April 17-19 and continue with the original schedule thereafter. This will of course remain “subject to developments in the interim,” the statement explains. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely, to listen to experts, and to be transparent as to when we believe we will be able to resume racing.”

It went on: “We made this decision with heavy hearts as we see the effects this pandemic is having on the world, the country and our NHRA family.

“We believe this is the right decision since social distancing and reducing gatherings of people has been recommended as one of the most effective ways to protect everyone in the long run. We are all in this complicated, uncertain and rapidly changing situation together, and we encourage everyone to look out for each other. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones…

“We look forward to the time when we all come together again in person to celebrate the most extreme sport on the planet.”

Next article
NHRA postpones most of Gatornationals due to coronavirus

Previous article

NHRA postpones most of Gatornationals due to coronavirus
About this article

Series NHRA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

NHRA Next session

Gainesville

Gainesville

12 Mar - 15 Mar

