Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
WU in
08 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Race in
01 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Qualifying 2 in
01 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR / Race report

Spencer Davis takes K&N Pro Series win at Gateway

shares
comments
Spencer Davis takes K&N Pro Series win at Gateway
By:
Aug 24, 2019, 11:35 PM

Spencer Davis captured the checkered flag in an incident-filled race at World Wide Technology Raceway Saturday.

A Lap 2 shunt involving the Toyotas of Max McLaughlin, Tanner Gray and Ruben Garcia Jr. meant the next eight laps were run under yellow, and right after the restart, Trevor Huddleston’s Ford suffered major body rub after contact on the back straight, bringing the caution out again.

That left Chase Cabre’s Toyota, David Gilliland’s Toyota, Sam Mayer’s Chevrolet, Spencer Davis’ Ford and Colin Garrett (Chevrolet) holding the top five spots, ahead of Hailie Deegan’s Toyota.

The second restart came at the end of lap 16, with Cabre maintaining the lead ahead of Davis and Mayer but Gilliland falling to fourth, just about staving off Deegan. Thereafter Deegan fell a second back but had a similar margin over Garrett.

Mayer drafted past Davis for second on Lap 26, but he was already 2.5sec down on Cabre.

The caution flew again on Lap 28 as Brittney Zamora brought her Toyota to a smoky halt at pit exit lane, apparently with engine failure.

The restart on Lap 35 saw Cabre retain the lead ahead of Mayer, while Gilliland started pressuring Davis for third which he grabbed on Lap 38, just a lap after Deegan had lost sixth to Derek Kraus in the NAPA Toyota. Kraus would move past Davis for fourth on Lap 44 but then almost immediately lose it again.

Mayer had no intention of letting Cabre escape, and while the pair pulled three seconds on Gilliland, they remained covered by just three tenths of a second until Mayer lost one second in one lap with an error.

It didn’t matter: the 47th lap saw the caution out again as Gray, who had returned to the fray at the rear of the field but on the lead lap, cut a tire and had to creep to pitlane.

On Lap 51, the race went green once more with Cabre escaping and Davis moving around Mayer for second but only for a lap. Behind this trio, Deegan grabbed fourth ahead of Gilliland and Kraus, but had to give way to Gilliland on Lap 56 and soon Kraus was pressuring her too.

She was still holding on when the red flew on Lap 67 for the halfway break to allow pitstops. Sadly for Cabre, the evening’s dominant driver, he couldn’t get restarted and then when he was bumpstarted, his car halted again on the warm-up lane and he was pushed back around the track and into pitlane once more.

Mayer, gifted the lead, ran with it, quickly dropping Davis, Gilliland, Deegan, Kraus and Garrett. Now re-entering the frame was Garcia Jr., recovered from his delay in the Lap 1 incident and now up to seventh.

Deegan moved past Gilliland for third on Lap 77, but he re-passed three laps later and Deegan’s lost momentum allowed Kraus to close up and push her wide and cut down her left-rear tire. She then half-spun on her way to the pits, bringing out the yellow once more. She would rejoin 12th, a lap down, but ahead of Cabre who was now seven laps down.

Closing laps

The Lap 85 restart saw Mayer leading Davis, Kraus, Gilliland, Parker Retzlaff’s Toyota and Garrett. Then Josh Fanopolous appeared to have a major mechanical failure that saw him pull off the track but brought out the yellow on Lap 93.

The final sprint to the checkers saw Spencer Davis jump into the lead ahead of Mayer and cross the finish line 0.173sec ahead, with Kraus holding onto third ahead of Gilliland and Retzlaff claiming fifth. Garcia’s recovery drive netted sixth.

 
Next article
IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend schedule

Previous article

IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR
Author David Malsher

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

2
Formula 1

Williams had to "reconfigure the machine" to begin F1 revival

3
MotoGP

Rossi's front row made sweeter by recent naysaying

Latest videos

XBOX Final Lap - Michigan 2019 00:51
NASCAR

XBOX Final Lap - Michigan 2019

PS4 Final Lap - Michigan 2019 01:05
NASCAR

PS4 Final Lap - Michigan 2019

Jimmie Johnson at the Boston Marathon 00:14
NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson at the Boston Marathon

NASCAR changes 60-year old 'rule' 02:04
NASCAR

NASCAR changes 60-year old 'rule'

Gordon's renewed deal & IndyCar's Australian agenda 02:24
NASCAR

Gordon's renewed deal & IndyCar's Australian agenda

Latest news

Spencer Davis takes K&N Pro Series win at Gateway
NAS

Spencer Davis takes K&N Pro Series win at Gateway

IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend schedule
Indy

IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend schedule

Hailie Deegan joins DGR-Crosley for K&N East race at Bristol
NAS

Hailie Deegan joins DGR-Crosley for K&N East race at Bristol

Max McLaughlin earns first K&N East win at Watkins Glen
NAS

Max McLaughlin earns first K&N East win at Watkins Glen

2019 Watkins Glen/Eldora NASCAR weekend schedules
NAS

2019 Watkins Glen/Eldora NASCAR weekend schedules

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.