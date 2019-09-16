NASCAR Modified legend Stefanik killed in plane crash

Stefanik was piloting a single-engine, single-seater Aero Ultra-Light aircraft. According to a report from NBC Connecticut, he had taken off from RICONN Airport along the Rhode Island border and crashed into a wooded area near the airport.

He was 61 years old.

In his career, Stefanik won 74 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races in 453 starts, as well as seven championships between 1989 and 2006. He was also a two-time Busch North Series champion, now known as the K&N Pro Series East division.

Stefanik also made appearances at the national level, starting 52 total races between the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France statement

“Mike Stefanik was one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history, but even more so, he was a true representative of our sport. His tough, competitive nature and excellence on the race track won him the respect and admiration of fans and competitors alike. His career stretched more than 30 years, bridging the generations between Jerry Cook and Richie Evans to our current drivers. He recorded achievements in this sport that are likely untouchable, and his legacy as a champion will endure. We will keep his wife Julie and his family and friends in our prayers.”