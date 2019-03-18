Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR / Breaking news

Doug Coby begins journey for 6th title with Myrtle Beach win

shares
comments
Doug Coby begins journey for 6th title with Myrtle Beach win
By:
1h ago

After winning pole in qualifying, Doug Coby is forced to start from the rear of the field but still still picks up 25th NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory.

Doug Coby, Mayhew Tools Chevrolet
2017 champion Doug Coby
NASCAR Modified Tour champion Doug Coby
2017 champion Doug Coby

Although he probably wasn’t happy at the start of the race, the five-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion was all smiles at the end of the race picking up his first series win at Myrtle Beach Speedway on Saturday.

Coby qualified on the pole but was forced to start at the rear of the field for an unapproved tire change before the start of the race.

Coby worked his way through traffic with his fast car and pit strategy.

Jon McKennedy took the top spot at the start of the race and eventually led 64 laps in the race but Myrtle Beach Speedway is known for abrasive asphalt and his tires didn’t hold up too well.

That opened the door for Coby to make his charge after making a pit stop for fresh tires during caution on Lap 110.

Coby used the fresh tires to move up to the top three before he eventually passed Kyle Ebersole on Lap 122 and went on for the win.

“This was an interesting one,” Coby said. “Ultimately, I had the best car I have ever had here. We had to go perform, and we did. The book is going to say we won the pole, started first and finished first, but the reality is, we started 32nd and finished first. We passed a lot of cars.”

Although he didn’t get the win, McKennedy is pleased with his effort.

“We put two tires on and the No. 2 car put three in, but we still had a really good car,” McKennedy said. “We asked the right-front tire to go 150 laps, which is tough. They knew we were here. It was a great effort by everyone.”

Jimmy Blewett was third, followed by Patrick Emerling and Chris Pasteryak to complete the top five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Anthony Nocella followed by Burt Myers, Andy Seuss, Eric Goodale and Frank Fleming.

Defending series champion Justin Bonsignore finished 12th in the event that featured a 32-car field. The series will remain in the South with a visit to South Boston Speedway on Saturday, March 30.

Race Results

Fin

St

Car #

Driver

Sponsor / Owner

Car

Laps

Status

Led

Pts

1

1

2

  Doug Coby

Mayhew Tools   (Mike Smeriglio III)

Chevrolet

150

running

37

47

2

2

7

  Jon McKennedy

Ultra Wheel   (Tommy Baldwin)

Chevrolet

150

running

64

44

3

15

21

  Jimmy Blewett

Gershow Recycling / Blewett Recycling   (Joseph Bertuccio)

Chevrolet

150

running

0

41

4

28

07

  Patrick Emerling

Sahlen's   (Jennifer Emerling)

Chevrolet

150

running

0

40

5

7

75

  Chris Pasteryak

Dawley's Collision & Custom   (Charles Pasteryak)

Chevrolet

150

running

0

39

6

17

92

  Anthony Nocella

Nocella Paving / K and D Associates / Airgas   (Anthony Nocella)

Chevrolet

150

running

0

38

7

22

1

  Burt Myers

Vestal Buick GMC   (Eddie Harvey)

Chevrolet

150

running

0

37

8

8

97

  Andy Seuss

O.B. Builders   (Bryan Dauzat)

Chevrolet

150

running

0

36

9

4

58

  Eric Goodale

GAF Roofing   (Edgar Goodale)

Chevrolet

150

running

0

35

10

31

40

  Frank Fleming

Autobynelson Chevrolet   (Frank Fleming)

  

149

running

0

34

11

6

60

  Matt Hirschman

Pee Dee Motorsports   (Roy Hall)

Chevrolet

149

running

0

33

12

9

51

  Justin Bonsignore

Phoenix Communications Inc.   (Kenneth Massa)

Chevrolet

149

running

18

33

13

18

14

  Blake Barney *

Atlantic Sprinkler   (Richard Barney)

Chevrolet

149

running

0

31

14

19

5

  Kyle Ebersole

Ebersole Excavating   (Bob Ebersole)

Chevrolet

149

running

12

31

15

10

36

  Dave Sapienza

Sapienza Enterprise   (Judy Thilberg)

Chevrolet

149

running

0

29

16

16

18

  Ken Heagy

Buoy One Seafood   (Robert Pollifrone)

Ford

149

running

0

28

17

21

22

  Kyle Bonsignore

Chalew Performance / Snap-On Tools   (Kyle Bonsignore)

Chevrolet

148

running

0

27

18

13

3

  Matt Swanson

Cape Cod Copper / USNE, Inc.   (Jan Boehler)

Chevrolet

148

running

5

27

19

24

82

  Woody Pitkat

Horton Avenue Materials   (Danny Watts Jr.)

Chevrolet

148

running

0

25

20

23

46

  Craig Lutz

Riverhead Building Supply   (Russell Goodale)

Chevrolet

148

running

0

24

21

14

25

  Calvin Carroll

Power with Prestige / Cruising w / Betty   (Joe Carroll)

Chevrolet

147

running

0

23

22

5

64

  Rob Summers

Dell Electric Chevrolet   (Mike Murphy)

  

146

running

0

22

23

25

33

  Wade Cole

Perf. Engines / Kendall Oil   (Wade Cole)

Ford

146

running

0

21

24

32

45

  Timmy Catalano *

Catalano Motorsports   (Amy Catalano)

Chevrolet

145

running

0

20

25

12

85

  Ron Silk

Stuart's Automotive   (Kevin Stuart)

Chevrolet

145

running

0

20

26

3

54

  Tommy Catalano

Catalano Motorsports   (Amy Catalano)

Chevrolet

144

running

2

19

27

27

01

  Melissa Fifield

TBD   (Kenneth Fifield)

Chevrolet

138

running

0

17

28

11

16

  Timmy Solomito

RB Ent   (Eric Sanderson)

Ford

130

running

4

17

29

29

99

  Jamie Tomaino

PSR   (Cheryl Tomaino)

Chevrolet

109

brakes

0

15

30

26

77

  Gary Putnam

Curb Records   (Mike Curb)

Chevrolet

108

crash

0

14

31

20

06

  Sam Rameau *

Racechoice.com   (Randy Rameau)

Chevrolet

62

running

0

13

32

30

78

  Walter Sutcliffe, Jr.

Last Minute Racing   (Steven Sutcliffe)

Chevrolet

41

clutch

0

12

 

Next article
Mailbag: Chevrolet struggles and Kyle Busch's future

Previous article

Mailbag: Chevrolet struggles and Kyle Busch's future
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR , NASCAR Mexico
Drivers Doug Coby
Author Tim Southers
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Bottas explains "to whom it may concern" radio message Australian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas explains "to whom it may concern" radio message

16h ago
Bottas ignored Wolff instruction not to go for fastest lap Article
Formula 1

Bottas ignored Wolff instruction not to go for fastest lap

McLaughlin glad to talk with Waters after bizarre shunt Article
Supercars

McLaughlin glad to talk with Waters after bizarre shunt

Latest videos
NASCAR changes 60-year old 'rule' 02:04
NASCAR

NASCAR changes 60-year old 'rule'

Feb 5, 2019
Gordon's renewed deal & IndyCar's Australian agenda 02:24
NASCAR

Gordon's renewed deal & IndyCar's Australian agenda

Jan 14, 2019

News in depth
Doug Coby begins journey for 6th title with Myrtle Beach win
NASCAR

Doug Coby begins journey for 6th title with Myrtle Beach win

Mailbag: Chevrolet struggles and Kyle Busch's future
NASCAR Cup

Mailbag: Chevrolet struggles and Kyle Busch's future

Jason Hathaway:
NASCAR Canada

Jason Hathaway: "I know I can get the job done"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.