All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Video
NASCAR XFINITY

"I'm not afraid of the other side" - NASCAR's Parker Kligerman on life after driving

The Xfinity driver talks openly about the twists and turns of a 15-year career and getting his head around leaving the sport.

Alanis King
Upd:

Behind the Visor

Where drivers get real about the successes, speed bumps, and untold stories that have defined their careers.

NASCAR CW Logo

In 2009, Parker Kligerman burst onto the NASCAR scene as the next big thing. He was a 19-year-old development driver for powerhouse team Penske Racing and a competitor in the ARCA Series, a developmental step on the NASCAR ladder. He won nine of 21 ARCA starts in his rookie year, and he thought: “This is easy.” 

“I like to say if ARCA was Cup, I'd have a private jet,” Kligerman said. “But that's not the case."

Fifteen years later — as in, last Thursday — Kligerman announced that he’s retiring from his full-time racing career. Kligerman’s currently racing in the second-tier NASCAR Xfinity Series with Big Machine Racing, a team owned by record executive Scott Borchetta, but he's had more than a hundred starts in Truck series and 30 in Cup. As his opportunities in the sport evolved, so has the way he looked at being a pro driver.

Watch NASCAR Xfinity on The CW, starting September 20th

“When you're thinking about doing this as a career, it's your sole objective to try and win races,” Kligerman said. “All you think about are the great passes, the wins, the championships. The part that comes afterward is so far away in many ways. It could never happen to you. Like, ‘There's no way that ever ends that sort of thing.’ 

“[But] you get older, and you start to understand the world better. I think sometimes I perform better than I ever have, because I'm not afraid of the other side. I've been there, I've already seen it. I know you don't die. There's life out there. You're not that young phenom anymore, but there are a lot of awesome things in growing up.”

In his episode of Motorsport's "Behind the Visor," Kligerman gets into how he broke from expectations around what a race-car driver is meant to be. "As I got older, it was like: ‘I don't care, screw it. I'm just going to be me.’”

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kligerman also dives into what it's like to switch from teams that have deep pockets, to teams looking for change in the couch cushions.

“[Driving for] the smaller teams often was out of necessity to keep going,” Kligerman said. “When you're at the big teams, what you're fighting for is tiny fractions of a second to outdo the other top teams: to have a dominant race car and to find things three months in advance of where you're actually going to be going." 

Watch the full interview above or on Motorsport's YouTube page.

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Zilisch wins in chaotic NASCAR Xfinity debut at Watkins Glen

Top Comments

More from
Alanis King
Brad Perez is hunting for "80-percenter" opportunities to get ahead in racing

Brad Perez is hunting for "80-percenter" opportunities to get ahead in racing

NASCAR XFINITY
Brad Perez is hunting for "80-percenter" opportunities to get ahead in racing
NASCAR Xfinity's Josh Williams on his career arc and that time cops escorted him to the hauler

NASCAR Xfinity's Josh Williams on his career arc and that time cops escorted him to the hauler

NASCAR XFINITY
News
NASCAR Xfinity's Josh Williams on his career arc and that time cops escorted him to the hauler
Daytona vs. Darlington: One NASCAR playoff hopeful breaks down the season’s last two chances

Daytona vs. Darlington: One NASCAR playoff hopeful breaks down the season’s last two chances

NASCAR
Daytona vs. Darlington: One NASCAR playoff hopeful breaks down the season’s last two chances
Parker Kligerman
More from
Parker Kligerman
Nemechek passes Kligerman, wins Texas Xfinity race

Nemechek passes Kligerman, wins Texas Xfinity race

NASCAR XFINITY
Texas
Nemechek passes Kligerman, wins Texas Xfinity race
Austin Hill nearly wrecks but still wins Atlanta Xfinity race

Austin Hill nearly wrecks but still wins Atlanta Xfinity race

NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta
Austin Hill nearly wrecks but still wins Atlanta Xfinity race
Kligerman joins Big Machine Racing for fulltime Xfinity in 2023

Kligerman joins Big Machine Racing for fulltime Xfinity in 2023

NASCAR XFINITY
Martinsville II
Kligerman joins Big Machine Racing for fulltime Xfinity in 2023

Latest news

Turning an MX-5 Cup road-course racer into an oval-racing delight

Turning an MX-5 Cup road-course racer into an oval-racing delight

IMSA IMSA
Turning an MX-5 Cup road-course racer into an oval-racing delight
Gounon set for further WEC race outing with Alpine

Gounon set for further WEC race outing with Alpine

WEC WEC
Fuji
Gounon set for further WEC race outing with Alpine
Has Qatar overtaken Singapore as F1's hardest race?

Has Qatar overtaken Singapore as F1's hardest race?

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Has Qatar overtaken Singapore as F1's hardest race?
McLaren won’t stand in Bortoleto’s way if he gets Sauber F1 chance

McLaren won’t stand in Bortoleto’s way if he gets Sauber F1 chance

F1 Formula 1
McLaren won’t stand in Bortoleto’s way if he gets Sauber F1 chance

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global