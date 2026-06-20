Parker Kligerman blasts Adam Andretti as 'disgrace' to his name for "trying to kill me"

Following a wild finish to Friday's NASCAR Truck race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Parker Kligerman was irate over an incident involving Adam Andretti (nephew of Mario and son of Aldo).

Kligerman won Stage 2 of the Truck race, but was deep in the pack in the closing laps. It was there he had a sketchy run-in with Andretti, leading him to confront the driver of the No. 5 on pit road after the race. It was a heated exchange and no middle ground was reached.

Motorsport.com's Matt Weaver caught up with Kligerman afterwards, where he explained the source of his frustrations.

"So, I was side-by-side with the 76 [Nathan Nicholson], we're coming back to the field, into what would have been, let me just do the math on this, (Turn) 9. It's a tight hairpin, first gear, we're side-by-side, we turn in and we get creamed by this white car."

Later, Nicholson approached Kligerman to apologize, but Kligerman it clear that he was not the one to blame for that incident.

"I was like, dude, I saw who it was. Don't worry. I could see the whole time, this guy [Andretti] just drove in there like an idiot. And, so finally, I got back to him, I let him know I was upset, moved him out of the way, went on my merry way. Eventually, we get in some wreck or something happened, I don't remember, and we end up behind him again.

"He runs himself in the wall, I go by him cleanly, he then pummel-drives me. Then, we're in like a tussle. We go down the backstretch, and he's shoving me into the wall in fourth gear, trying to kill me, basically, and wreck us. And I was like, I don't even know who this guy is! And I read Andretti, and I let him know, I have a lot of respect for that name, but he does an absolute disgrace to it."

Kligerman ultimately finished 18th, while Andretti placed 14th. Andretti is new to the Truck Series this year, and was making just his fifth career start on Sunday.

Below you can find a couple of different angles of the pit road conversation, one from our very own Matt Weaver and another from FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass: