Justin Haley to return to Kaulig Racing for 2021 Xfinity season

The team announced Monday Haley had agreed to a one-year contract extension to continue to drive Kaulig’s No. 11 Chevrolet in the 2021 season.

The 21-year-old driver from Winamac, Ind., is in the midst of his most successful season yet, with three wins and currently sits fifth in the series’ playoff standings with two races remaining to qualify for the Championship 4.

“I’d first like to thank LeafFilter Gutter Protection, Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice and everyone at Kaulig Racing for an amazing partnership the past two years,” said Haley. “We’ve grown as a team, an organization, and most importantly, as a family. I feel super blessed to have gotten the call from Kaulig Racing after my second win at Talladega that they wanted me back in 2021.

“They have believed in me since day one, and have stuck with me through the highs and lows. I’m extremely humbled to keep this strong partnership going into 2021 and continue trophy hunting!”

Haley joined the likes of Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as a driver to win three superspeedway races in-a-row following his win at Talladega, Ala., earlier this month. He is one of 34 drivers – and the second youngest – to have one at least one race in all three NASCAR national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

“To have Justin Haley come back for a third year with us is beyond amazing for our team,” said team owner Matt Kaulig. “Everyone at Kaulig Racing loves Justin, and it is safe to say he has become an integral part of our family.

“Justin has only helped our program grow, and the proof is in the stats. I’m looking forward to many more wins and trophies with Justin in 2021.”

Haley and the team also made history together when they entered their first Daytona 500 in February, the first-ever Cup Series entry fielded by Kaulig Racing.