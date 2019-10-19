Custer, Reddick fight on pit road after Kansas Xfinity race

After a late-race result, slight contact between Reddick and Custer sent the latter driver into the outside wall.

Reddick would go to finish second to race winner Brandon Jones while Custer was forced to settle for 11th.

Afterwards, Custer went over to Reddick to have a discussion and the two began shoving one another. Crew members got involved and pulled the two drivers apart.

“I was just frustrated that he couldn’t keep his car on the bottom and then runs us up into the wall,” Custer explained to NBC Sports. “If he wants to wreck cars and put them in the wall, that’s fine, but when it affects me, I’m not going to be very happy with him."

On the confrontation, he went on: "I just went over to talk to him and he put my hand on him, and he just went berserk. I thought we had a good car and a shot to win.”

Reddick was understanding of Custer's frustration, despite the altercation.

“I understand Cole’s frustration, 100%. We’re trying to lock ourselves into Homestead, and he came up to talk after the race and he put a hand on me, so I put a hand on him back. That’s just how it’s going to be if we’re going to have a conversation that way.

“I’m out of breath. Had a fight there with some people and it was a little bit of fun ... Not the end of the race I was looking for. I think a lot of Cole and his driving ability. Just heat of the moment, we're pissed off. I'm sure we'll talk about it here soon ... maybe have a beer over it."