Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
WU in
01 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Race in
19 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
58 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Kansas / Race report

Custer, Reddick fight on pit road after Kansas Xfinity race

shares
comments
Custer, Reddick fight on pit road after Kansas Xfinity race
By:
Oct 19, 2019, 10:41 PM

Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick ended up in a physical confrontation after Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro TAME the BEAST
Tyler Reddick, Richard Childress Racing, Chevrolet Camaro TAME the BEAST
Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Production Alliance Group
Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Production Alliance Group

After a late-race result, slight contact between Reddick and Custer sent the latter driver into the outside wall. 

Reddick would go to finish second to race winner Brandon Jones while Custer was forced to settle for 11th.

Afterwards, Custer went over to Reddick to have a discussion and the two began shoving one another. Crew members got involved and pulled the two drivers apart.

“I was just frustrated that he couldn’t keep his car on the bottom and then runs us up into the wall,” Custer explained to NBC Sports. “If he wants to wreck cars and put them in the wall, that’s fine, but when it affects me, I’m not going to be very happy with him."

On the confrontation, he went on: "I just went over to talk to him and he put my hand on him, and he just went berserk. I thought we had a good car and a shot to win.”

 

Reddick was understanding of Custer's frustration, despite the altercation. 

“I understand Cole’s frustration, 100%. We’re trying to lock ourselves into Homestead, and he came up to talk after the race and he put a hand on me, so I put a hand on him back. That’s just how it’s going to be if we’re going to have a conversation that way.

“I’m out of breath. Had a fight there with some people and it was a little bit of fun ... Not the end of the race I was looking for. I think a lot of Cole and his driving ability. Just heat of the moment, we're pissed off. I'm sure we'll talk about it here soon ... maybe have a beer over it."

Next article
Brandon Jones earns first Xfinity win after chaotic Kansas race

Previous article

Brandon Jones earns first Xfinity win after chaotic Kansas race
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Kansas
Drivers Tyler Reddick , Cole Custer
Author Nick DeGroot

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Kansas

Kansas

17 Oct - 19 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Ricciardo Red Bull dynamic was "ideal situation"

2
NASCAR Cup

Daniel Hemric surprises with Kansas pole; Harvick to start last

3
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

4
NASCAR XFINITY

Custer, Reddick fight on pit road after Kansas Xfinity race

12m
5
Formula 1

Ranked! Intriguing F1 star tests that led nowhere

Latest news

Custer, Reddick fight on pit road after Kansas Xfinity race
NSXF

Custer, Reddick fight on pit road after Kansas Xfinity race

Brandon Jones earns first Xfinity win after chaotic Kansas race
NSXF

Brandon Jones earns first Xfinity win after chaotic Kansas race

Gray Gaulding requires medical attention on plane ride to Kansas
NAS

Gray Gaulding requires medical attention on plane ride to Kansas

NASCAR Kansas race weekend schedule
NAS

NASCAR Kansas race weekend schedule

Harrison Burton lands full-time Xfinity Series ride with JGR
NSXF

Harrison Burton lands full-time Xfinity Series ride with JGR

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.