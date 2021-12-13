Todd Bodine to make NASCAR Truck return in 2022

The 57-year-old has started 794 races at the national level, winning 15 times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and 22 races in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Bodine also claimed the Truck Series title in both 2006 and 2010. At the Cup level, he started 241 races, scoring five poles and placing as high as third at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1994.

In recent years, he has worked for FOX Sports 1 as an analyst for CWTS events. He hasn't started a race at the national level since 2017 when he ran a single NXS race.

Now, he is set for a surprise return in 2022 with Halmar-Friesen Racing, piloting a second Toyota Tundra entry for the team. He will start six Truck races, becoming the 28th driver in NASCAR history to start 800+ national level events.

He will compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, Darlington Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway in May, Sonoma Raceway in June, Nashville Superspeedway in June, and Pocono Raceway in July.

"We started talking about the possibility of doing something like this with Marcus Lemonis (CEO and Chairman of Camping World) around this time last year," explained Bodine. "When Marcus tweeted back in October that he needed 800 reasons from the fans to make this happen, the fans responded back with thousands of reasons! We are excited for the opportunity to reach the 800-start mark with top equipment from the team at HFR. It's also great to be back with Toyota. We have 23 wins and 2 championships with Toyota, so I'm proud to achieve this milestone in a Tundra. I have already heard from several CWTS drivers, who have never raced against me in the past, they sound as excited to race me as I am to come out of the Fox Sports Studio for these six races and race them!"