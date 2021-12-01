Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Chase Purdy joins Hattori for 2022 NASCAR Truck season
NASCAR Truck / Phoenix News

Hattori expands NASCAR Truck team, adds Tyler Ankrum

By:

Hattori Racing Enterprises confirmed its expansion by adding a second fulltime entry in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022.

Hattori expands NASCAR Truck team, adds Tyler Ankrum

One day after HRE announced the addition of Chase Purdy to drive its No. 61 Toyota, the organization on Wednesday confirmed Tyler Ankrum would compete in the team’s No. 16 Toyota as well.

Ankrum, who spent the past two seasons at GMS Racing, will be paired with championship-winning crew chief Scott Zipadelli. LiUNA! will serve as Ankrum’s primary sponsor for 20 of the 23 events this season.

“This is a great opportunity to join a tight-knit team with a really strong foundation”, Ankrum said. “I couldn’t be more excited to join HRE and return to the Toyota family. To be able to work with Scott Zipadelli and his team … is a big opportunity for me.

“I want to get back to Victory Lane, be a threat in the playoffs, and continue this team’s winning ways. I think we can do that together and I’m looking forward to putting in the work to make that happen.”

Read Also:

Ankrum, 20, won his first Truck race at age 19 at Kentucky Speedway and advanced to the series playoffs in both 2019 and 2020. His best finish this past season was a pair of third-place finishes at Circuit of the Americas and Richmond, Va.

“Tyler has been through the playoffs and has a lot of Trucks experience,” team owner Shige Hattori said. “Scott (Zipadelli) and our entire team have been successful the last several years and we’re looking forward to seeing Tyler rejoin team Toyota.

“We want to get him back to Victory Lane and be a strong playoff contender.”

shares
comments

Related video

Chase Purdy joins Hattori for 2022 NASCAR Truck season
Previous article

Chase Purdy joins Hattori for 2022 NASCAR Truck season
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Miguel Paludo to run three Xfinity road races for JRM
NASCAR XFINITY

Miguel Paludo to run three Xfinity road races for JRM

Chase Purdy joins Hattori for 2022 NASCAR Truck season
NASCAR Truck

Chase Purdy joins Hattori for 2022 NASCAR Truck season

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Hattori expands NASCAR Truck team, adds Tyler Ankrum
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Hattori expands NASCAR Truck team, adds Tyler Ankrum

Chase Purdy joins Hattori for 2022 NASCAR Truck season
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Chase Purdy joins Hattori for 2022 NASCAR Truck season

Spire Motorsports to field NASCAR Truck team in 2022
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Spire Motorsports to field NASCAR Truck team in 2022

NASCAR confirms practice and qualifying return for 2022 national series
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR confirms practice and qualifying return for 2022 national series

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.