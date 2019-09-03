NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
First practice in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup / Darlington / Interview

Winning at Cup level "biggest challenge" of Erik Jones' life

shares
comments
Winning at Cup level "biggest challenge" of Erik Jones' life
By:
Sep 3, 2019, 3:40 PM

Erik Jones didn’t need additional motivation to win but watching your three teammates rack up victories over the course of a season didn’t sit well with him.

Race winner Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Race winner Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Race winner Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Race winner Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Race winner Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Erik Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry STANLEY and Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Monster Energy

Jones had earned his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series just last summer at Daytona, but 2019 was always going to be a critical season as it was a contract year for Jones at Joe Gibbs Racing.

So, as the 2019 season has neared the end of the regular season, Jones had seen his teammates – Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin – win a collective 12 times in the first 24 races.

Until his victory in the early hours Monday morning in the rain-delated Southern 500 at Darlington, Jones had been left with several near-misses while also sweating out a contract extension.

“You get to this level and … it’s really challenging, and it’s definitely the biggest challenge I’ve had probably in my life,” Jones said. “Getting to this level and trying to get to the same level that Martin and Denny and Kyle are at is not easy.

“It takes a lot of time. You want to expedite that process, but sometimes there’s no other lesson than the ‘hard knocks’.”

After Monday’s victory, both of Jones’ problems now seem to have been resolved.

Read Also:

“Kyle and my teammates are some of the best guys in the sport. They’re tough to beat, and they have the same stuff I have, and vice versa, I have the same stuff they have but they have a wealth of experience on me,” Jones, 23, said.

“So, I’m trying to do everything I can and apply everything I’ve learned in three years, and it took every ounce (in the race); I was pedaling hard at the end doing what I could trying to get a gap and keep them behind me.”

Beating one of the best

It certainly wasn’t easy as Busch – who worked feverishly in the final 40 laps to get around Jones and win the race himself – is one of the drivers from which Jones has gained invaluable experience in his young career.

“It takes a lot to race with Kyle, right. He’s really smart, he’s really good, and he’s in his prime, man,” Jones said. “He was really good in his 20s and now he’s matured into his 30s and he’s one of the best guys out there if not the best guy.

“It takes a lot to beat him, especially when you’re in the same equipment. It was definitely a lot of pressure with him breathing down my neck there.”

While trying to run down Jones, Busch ended up running into the wall twice in the last four laps, which left him hanging on for third-place at the finish and Jones headed to Victory Lane.

Before leaving the track, team owner Joe Gibbs was asked by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio reporter Claire B. Lang if Jones’ wins helped his contract situation. 

Gibbs’ reply: “That guy … he has a deal with us.”

Playoff outlook

Even without the win, Jones and his No. 20 Toyota team were well-positioned to qualify for the 16-driver Cup series playoffs.

Locking in the playoff berth through a win removes all doubt and also shows Jones is just as capable as his teammates to challenge for more wins or even the championship.

“Obviously we’ve sat around and watched the other three guys winning four races and wanted to be a part of that, and it's been an up-and-down year where various things have kept us from reaching our potential,” said Jones’ crew chief, Chris Gayle.

“But I think if you look over the last eight to 10 weeks, there’s only been a couple of races that we haven’t been in contention to get that win every week. We’ve been talking about that.

“That’s just what we focus on, doing that every week, and we’re going to get those wins, and more are going to come.”

Read Also:

Newman warns Suarez: "What goes around comes around"

Newman warns Suarez: "What goes around comes around"
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Darlington
Drivers Erik Jones
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Latest results Standings

