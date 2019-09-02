NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
08 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
15 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
21 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
29 Sep
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
06 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
13 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
20 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
27 Oct
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
03 Nov
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
10 Nov
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
17 Nov
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Newman warns Suarez: "What goes around comes around"

Newman warns Suarez: "What goes around comes around"
By:
Sep 2, 2019, 8:17 PM

Ryan Newman and Daniel Suarez head into the regular season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway tied for the final spot in the playoffs, and there could be fireworks between the two.

Daniel Suarez, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation
Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Oscar Mayer / Velveeta
Daniel Suarez, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation and Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Acronis
Daniel Suarez, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation
Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Wyndham Rewards

While battling for position during Sunday night's Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, Ryan Newman spun after slight contact from Daniel Suarez.

Newman would ultimately finish 23rd and Suarez 11th, putting them in a tie for the final playoff transfer spot heading into IMS.

 

As is usually the case, the two drivers did not see eye-to-eye regarding the Lap 142 incident.

"He had me jacked up going into the corner and they said he hit me, but pretty much uncalled for," said Newman. "You know he was struggling to catch me there for a while and finally got to me and just turned me around. Whether he hit me or not, he turned me around. I guess what goes around comes around."

Suarez defended himself and claims he did nothing wrong, saying the spin was just a product of hard racing.

"Newman is very well known for racing extremely hard," he said after the race. "He is one of the hardest guys to pass out there and I have a lot of respect for him. It was the second time or third time I think I was trying to pass him getting into (Turn) 1 and he was just blocking me and that time, I got him aero loose but I didn't touch him. My car is 100% clean, but that's racing.

"He raced me hard, I raced him hard back."

Suarez currently sits 16th in the championship standings, the final transfer spot. His Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer is directly in front of him, eight points above the cut line. Newman and Suarez are equal at 617 points with Jimmie Johnson a further 18 points back.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Ryan Newman , Daniel Suarez
Author Nick DeGroot

