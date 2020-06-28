What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
06 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Pocono II / Preview

What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?

shares
comments
What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?
Jun 28, 2020, 1:39 PM

Pocono Raceway hosts a doubleheader this weekend with a 325-mile Cup race Saturday and a 350-mile Cup race Sunday.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Saturday's race, should it go on despite showers in the area, will go green at 4:24 p.m. EST. 

  • Race: Pocono 350
  • Date: Sunday, June 28, 2020
  • Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Pocono Raceway

Kevin Harvick won the first race of the weekend at the Tricky Triangle, leading 17 of 130 laps and beating Denny Hamlin for the victory.

Ty Gibbs dominated Friday's ARCA race at the speedway, earning his third career win in the series.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 350 miles, 140 laps with stages of 30-55-55.

This week, NASCAR and the FBI concluded their investigations into a noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall, ascertaining that it was a garage pull-down rope fashioned in the style of a noose. However, it has been there since October, 2019 and no crime was committed. 

The lineup is based on Saturday's results with the top-20 finishers inverted. This will put Ryan Preece and Austin Dillon on the front row. However, Preece will be among those going to the rear of the field due to an engine change.

William Byron, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Erik Jones, B.J. McLeod, and Quin Houff will also move to the tail of the field for the start.

  • TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada)
  • Streaming: Fox Sports Go
  • Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Pocono Raceway

What is the starting lineup for the NASCAR Pocono 350?

Position Driver Team
1 Ryan Preece (To the Rear) JTG Daugherty Racing
2 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
3 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
5 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
7 William Byron (To the Rear) Hendrick Motorsports
8 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
9 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
10 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing
11 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
12 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
13 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
14 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
15 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
16 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
17 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing
18 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
19 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
21 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
22 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
23 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing
24 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports
25 Chase Elliott (To the Rear) Hendrick Motorsports
26 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
27 Alex Bowman (To the Rear) Hendrick Motorsports
28 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing
29 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports
30 Tyler Reddick (To the Rear) Richard Childress Racing
31 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing
32 Josh Bilicki Tommy Baldwin Racing
33 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing
34 James Davison Spire Motorsports
35 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports
36 Joey Logano (To the Rear) Team Penske
37 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing
38 Erik Jones (To the Rear) Joe Gibbs Racing
39 B.J. McLeod (To the Rear) B.J. McLeod Motorsports
40 Quin Houff (To the Rear) StarCom Racing

What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

Saturday's NASCAR Truck Series race was postponed due to rain, setting up a triple-header for Sunday with all three series.

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NETWORK START (ET)
(Postponed) Sunday, June 27 Pocono Gander Trucks 150 mi FS1 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, June 27 Pocono Cup 325 mi FOX 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28 Pocono Xfinity 225 mi FS1 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 28 Pocono Cup 350 mi FS1 4 p.m.
Saturday, July 4 Indianapolis Xfinity 151 mi NBC 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 5 Indianapolis Cup 400 mi NBC 4 p.m.
Thursday, July 9 Kentucky Xfinity 200 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Friday, July 10 Kentucky Xfinity 300 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 11 Kentucky ARCA Menards -- FS1 --
Saturday, July 11 Kentucky Gander Trucks 225 mi FS1 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 12 Kentucky Cup 400 mi FS1 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Bristol Cup (All-Star Open) TBA FS1 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Bristol Cup (All-Star Race) TBA FS1 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Gander Trucks 250 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19 Texas Cup 501 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23 Kansas Cup 400 mi NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 7 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas ARCA Menards 150 mi FS1 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Xfinity 250 mi NBCSN 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2 New Hampshire Cup 318 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Next article
Hamlin: "We have a race-winning-car" despite runner-up finish

Previous article

Hamlin: "We have a race-winning-car" despite runner-up finish

trending Today

What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
18m

What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

Dovizioso "99 percent" certain to stay at Ducati
MotoGP / MotoGP
2h

Dovizioso "99 percent" certain to stay at Ducati

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops

Coulthard explains last-lap failure
Supercars / Supercars

Coulthard explains last-lap failure

Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

Brown cautions F1 season might not be as full as hoped
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Brown cautions F1 season might not be as full as hoped

Racing Point: Cost cap won’t harm Mercedes relationship
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Racing Point: Cost cap won’t harm Mercedes relationship

Latest news

What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
18m

What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?

Hamlin: "We have a race-winning-car" despite runner-up finish
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Hamlin: "We have a race-winning-car" despite runner-up finish

Harvick tops Hamlin in first of Pocono Cup doubleheader
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Harvick tops Hamlin in first of Pocono Cup doubleheader

What time and channel is Saturday's Pocono NASCAR race?
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is Saturday's Pocono NASCAR race?

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Pocono II

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?

18m
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: New restrictions won't slow down F1 pitstops

3
Formula 1

Brawn: Austria will be exciting even without reverse grid

2h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

5
Formula 1

Racing Point: Cost cap won’t harm Mercedes relationship

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?
NAS

What time and channel is Sunday's Pocono NASCAR race?

Hamlin: "We have a race-winning-car" despite runner-up finish
NAS

Hamlin: "We have a race-winning-car" despite runner-up finish

Harvick tops Hamlin in first of Pocono Cup doubleheader
NAS

Harvick tops Hamlin in first of Pocono Cup doubleheader

What time and channel is Saturday's Pocono NASCAR race?
NAS

What time and channel is Saturday's Pocono NASCAR race?

NASCAR's Phelps: "The noose was real" but its origins unknown
NAS

NASCAR's Phelps: "The noose was real" but its origins unknown

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.