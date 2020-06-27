What time and channel is Saturday's Pocono NASCAR race?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Saturday's race, should it go on despite showers in the area, will go green at 3:54 p.m. EST. Should today's Cup race be postponed, it will run at Noon on Monday.

Race: Pocono Organics 325

Pocono Organics 325 Date: Saturday, June 27, 2020

Saturday, June 27, 2020 Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.

3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Pocono Raceway

Kevin Harvick continues to lead the championship standings entering the Pocono race weekend, 23 points clear of Joey Logano and 25 points ahead of Talladega winner Ryan Blaney.

Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin swept the 2019 Pocono races for Joe Gibbs Racing. In fact, the last driver beyond JGR to win at the 'Tricky Triangle' was Blaney in 2017 when he defeated Busch for his first ever NCS victory.

Ty Gibbs dominated Friday's ARCA race at the speedway, earning his third career win in the series.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 325 miles, 130 laps with stages of 35-52-53.

This week, NASCAR and the FBI concluded their investigations into a noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall, ascertaining that it was a garage pull-down rope fashioned in the style of a noose. However, it has been there since October, 2019 and no crime was committed.

The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Two Ford drivers will share the front row with Aric Almirola on pole and Talladega winner Blaney starting alongside.

TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada)

FOX (TSN in Canada) Streaming: Fox Sports Go

Fox Sports Go Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.

3:30 p.m. EST. Location: Pocono Raceway

What is the starting lineup for the NASCAR Pocono Organics 325?

Starting spot Driver Team 1 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 3 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 6 Joey Logano Team Penske 7 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 9 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 11 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 13 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 14 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 15 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 16 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 17 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 18 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 19 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 20 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports 21 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 22 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing 23 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 24 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 25 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 26 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 27 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports 28 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing 29 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing 30 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 31 Garrett Smithley Rick Ware Racing 32 Quin Houff StarCom Racing 33 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing 34 Ty Dillon Germain Racing 35 James Davison Spire Motorsports 36 Christopher Bell Leavin Family Racing 37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing 38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management 39 BJ McLeod BJ McLeod Motorsports 40 Josh Bilicki Tommy Baldwin Racing

What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?