What time and channel is the Texas NASCAR race today?

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
04 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Texas / Preview

What time and channel is the Texas NASCAR race today?

shares
comments
What time and channel is the Texas NASCAR race today?
Jul 19, 2020, 2:00 PM

NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway for the 18th round of the 2020 Cup Series season.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 will begin at 3 p.m. EST. with the green flag flying at 3:17 p.m. EST.

The race will be split into three stages 334 laps (105-105-124) and 500 miles. Denny Hamlin is the defending winner.

  • Race: Texas Motor Speedway
  • Date: Sunday, July 19, 2020
  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch nearly swept Saturday's activities, winning both the Xfinity and Truck Series races at TMS. However, he was later stripped of the NXS win after failing post-race inspection, which was inherited by Austin Cindric.

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. The race, normally run in the spring, was rescheduled following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola drew pole position with Team Penske's Ryan Blaney alongside.

  • TV Channel: NBCSN
  • Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
  • Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Texas Motor Speedway

O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Starting Lineup

Starting spot Driver Team
1 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
3 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
5 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
7 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
9 Joey Logano Team Penske
10 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
12 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
14 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
15 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
16 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
17 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
18 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
19 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
20 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
21 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
22 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing
23 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
24 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
25 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
26 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
27 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing
28 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports
29 Gray Gaulding Rick Ware Racing
30 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
31 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing
32 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports
33 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
35 JJ Yeley Spire Motorsports
36 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing
37 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing
38 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management
39 BJ McLeod BJ McLeod Motorsports
40 Reed Sorenson Tommy Baldwin Racing
What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

NASCAR released more of their schedule last week, cancelling the Watkins Glen Cup race and adding a tripleheader weekend at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the very first time

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NETWORK START (ET)
Sunday, July 12 Kentucky Cup 400 mi FS1 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Bristol Cup (All-Star Open) TBA FS1 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15 Bristol Cup (All-Star Race) TBA FS1 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18 Texas Gander Trucks 250 mi FS1 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19 Texas Cup 501 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23 Kansas Cup 400 mi NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 7 p.m.
Friday, July 24 Kansas ARCA Menards 150 mi FS1 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 Kansas Xfinity 250 mi NBCSN 5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2 New Hampshire Cup 318 mi NBCSN 3 p.m.
Next article
Kyle Busch "struggling right now" not contending for race wins

Previous article

Kyle Busch "struggling right now" not contending for race wins

Trending Today

Live: Follow the Hungarian GP as it happens
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Live: Follow the Hungarian GP as it happens

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery
MotoGP / MotoGP
44m

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Marquez crashes hard
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Marquez crashes hard

Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary
Formula 1 / Formula 1
15m

Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win
NASCAR XFINITY / NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

F1 technical update: Ferrari’s recovery push hindered by tokens
Formula 1 / Formula 1

F1 technical update: Ferrari’s recovery push hindered by tokens

Binotto engine claims "another bullshit story", slams Wolff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Binotto engine claims "another bullshit story", slams Wolff

Verstappen crashes before Hungarian GP start
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Verstappen crashes before Hungarian GP start

Latest news

What time and channel is the Texas NASCAR race today?
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
47m

What time and channel is the Texas NASCAR race today?

Kyle Busch "struggling right now" not contending for race wins
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch "struggling right now" not contending for race wins

Marcus Smith: "Fans were the big winners" at All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Marcus Smith: "Fans were the big winners" at All-Star Race

Chase Elliott thrills fans with All-Star Race win at Bristol
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott thrills fans with All-Star Race win at Bristol

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Texas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow the Hungarian GP as it happens

2h
2
MotoGP

Marquez breaks arm in Jerez crash, set for surgery

44m
3
MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo wins as Marquez crashes hard

1h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull summoned for drying Albon’s grid slot in Hungary

15m
5
NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

What time and channel is the Texas NASCAR race today?
NAS

What time and channel is the Texas NASCAR race today?

Kyle Busch "struggling right now" not contending for race wins
NAS

Kyle Busch "struggling right now" not contending for race wins

Marcus Smith: "Fans were the big winners" at All-Star Race
NAS

Marcus Smith: "Fans were the big winners" at All-Star Race

Chase Elliott thrills fans with All-Star Race win at Bristol
NAS

Chase Elliott thrills fans with All-Star Race win at Bristol

Four drivers advance from hectic NASCAR Open; Wallace wrecks
NAS

Four drivers advance from hectic NASCAR Open; Wallace wrecks

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.