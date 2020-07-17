Kyle Busch "struggling right now" not contending for race wins

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kyle Busch "struggling right now" not contending for race wins

shares
comments
Kyle Busch "struggling right now" not contending for race wins
By:
Jul 17, 2020, 5:35 PM

Something is missing from Kyle Busch this season and even the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion has a difficult time pinpointing what it is.

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Mini's
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Skittles Red White & Blue
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's, Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Discount Tire
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Mini's
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's and Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Snickers White
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries and Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops
Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's

Through the season’s first 17 races, Busch has yet to make a trip to Victory Lane, though he did finish as runner-up in Wednesday night’s All-Star Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

While his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin (four times) and Martin Truex Jr. (once) have registered wins, Busch remains not only lacking in victories but has rarely even been in contention.

“We’re struggling right now. There’s just no speed in our race cars for some reason. I don’t know what’s going on,” Busch said. “It seemed (in the All-Star Race), even when we were mired in 10th, I was driving 110-percent just to maintain where the hell I was, not going forward.

“That’s usually not indicative of us, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota, whatever. It’s certainly been frustrating this year. It seems like any time I fall into a rhythm, I back up myself just a little bit to 90, 95-percent (and) I’m going backwards.

“You can’t run at 100 percent all the time every lap. When you do, you start making mistakes.”

Getting back to his winning ways

Busch has finished second three times this season but even in those races he led a grand total of just seven laps (all in one race). Only once this year he has led more than 14 laps in a race – leading 100 in the spring race at Bristol before eventually finishing fourth.

Entering Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway, Busch is 11th in the series standings and has finished 21st or worse in three of his last five races.

“We’ve just been run into a lot this year. When we’ve had nothing happen, we get run into,” he said. “Those are bad finishes, as well. I don’t know. We can chalk it up to a whole bunch of things.

“For lack of a better term is we’ve got to be faster.”

Texas offers Busch an opportunity to get back on track. He has 16 wins at the track across all three NASCAR national series, including three victories in Cup. The most recent came in the spring race in 2018.

Missing practice?

One thing Busch believes might aid he and his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team – practice sessions – he will still be without. NASCAR continues to show up and run the races with no practice and qualifying during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t know if we’ve unloaded perfect and haven’t had to make adjustments to our car one time this year,” Busch said. “We’ve been wholesaling it, whether it’s been packer, air pressure, or wedge.

“There’s been some times where I’ve felt like we’ve had too much right-front camber and I wish we could change that, but we can’t. There are definitely some things that we’ve been picking up on that I would like to work on, but we haven’t had the opportunity to do so.

“It’s on your mind that we don’t have that win and haven’t really been in contention to get that win a whole lot this year.”

Next article
Marcus Smith: "Fans were the big winners" at All-Star Race

Previous article

Marcus Smith: "Fans were the big winners" at All-Star Race

Trending Today

Formula 1 announces first COVID-19 positives
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Formula 1 announces first COVID-19 positives

Steiner: Grosjean "wrong" to talk Haas future on its behalf
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Steiner: Grosjean "wrong" to talk Haas future on its behalf

FIA didn’t investigate Racing Point brake ducts before season
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

FIA didn’t investigate Racing Point brake ducts before season

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery

Hungarian GP: Vettel quickest in wet second practice
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Vettel quickest in wet second practice

Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 as Racing Points star
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton tops FP1 as Racing Points star

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar / IndyCar
3h

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Verstappen has "a lot of work to do" after practice
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Verstappen has "a lot of work to do" after practice

Latest news

Kyle Busch "struggling right now" not contending for race wins
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
1h

Kyle Busch "struggling right now" not contending for race wins

Marcus Smith: "Fans were the big winners" at All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Marcus Smith: "Fans were the big winners" at All-Star Race

Chase Elliott thrills fans with All-Star Race win at Bristol
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott thrills fans with All-Star Race win at Bristol

Four drivers advance from hectic NASCAR Open; Wallace wrecks
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Four drivers advance from hectic NASCAR Open; Wallace wrecks

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kyle Busch
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 announces first COVID-19 positives

3h
2
Formula 1

Steiner: Grosjean "wrong" to talk Haas future on its behalf

3
Formula 1

FIA didn’t investigate Racing Point brake ducts before season

1h
4
Formula 1

FIA looking at new F1 tests to stop flexi-wing trickery

1h
5
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Vettel quickest in wet second practice

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Kyle Busch "struggling right now" not contending for race wins
NAS

Kyle Busch "struggling right now" not contending for race wins

Marcus Smith: "Fans were the big winners" at All-Star Race
NAS

Marcus Smith: "Fans were the big winners" at All-Star Race

Chase Elliott thrills fans with All-Star Race win at Bristol
NAS

Chase Elliott thrills fans with All-Star Race win at Bristol

Four drivers advance from hectic NASCAR Open; Wallace wrecks
NAS

Four drivers advance from hectic NASCAR Open; Wallace wrecks

Brendan Gaughan tests positive for COVID-19
NAS

Brendan Gaughan tests positive for COVID-19

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.