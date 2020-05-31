What time and channel is the Bristol NASCAR race today?
NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for its first short track race of the 2020 season. Here's what time it's running and how to watch the Supermarket Heroes 500, presented by Food City.
What time is the NASCAR race tonight?
The Xfinity Series race, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Monday at 7 p.m. ET. Sunday's Cup race will 500 laps (266.5 miles) with stages ending at Lap 125, 250 and 500.
Coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. EST. with the green flag scheduled to wave at 3:53 p.m. EST. Tennessee state Governor Bill Lee will give the command to start engines
- Race: Food City Presents the Supermarket Heroes 500
- Date: Sunday, May 31st, 2020
- Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST.
- Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR leaves Charlotte Motor Speedway where Brad Keselowski won the Coca Cola 600 and Chase Elliott claimed the checkered flag in the second race of the week at CMS. Denny Hamlin finished second in that race and Ryan Blaney third.
Hamlin is the most recent winner at Bristol, beating out Matt DiBenedetto in a thrilling finish last August.
Kevin Harvick enters this weekend's event with the championship lead, just 14 points clear of Joey Logano.
What channel is the NASCAR race tonight?
The race will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports 1 and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.
The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Fellow Ford drivers Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola will share the front row.
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (TSN in Canada)
- Streaming: Fox Sports Go
- Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN)
- Start time: 3:30 pm EST.
- Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR Supermarket Heroes 500 Starting Lineup
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|1
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|2
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|3
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|4
|12
|
Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|5
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|
Toyota
|6
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|7
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|8
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|9
|21
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|11
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|12
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|13
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|14
|42
|Matt Kenseth
|Chevrolet
|15
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|16
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Chevrolet
|17
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|18
|38
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Ford
|19
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|20
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|21
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|22
|41
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|23
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|24
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|25
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|26
|53
|Bayley Currey
|Chevrolet
|27
|51
|Joey Gase
|Chevrolet
|28
|00
|Quinn Houff
|Chevrolet
|29
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|30
|27
|Gray Gaulding
|Ford
|31
|77
|Garrett Smithley
|Chevrolet
|32
|32
|Corey LaJoie
|Ford
|33
|37
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|34
|15
|Brennan Poole
|Chevrolet
|35
|95
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|36
|43
|Bubba Wallace
|Chevrolet
|37
|96
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|38
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|39
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Chevrolet
|40
|7
|JJ Yeley
|Chevrolet
NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule
DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NET START (ET)
Sun, May 31 Bristol Cup 266 mi FS1 3:30 PM
Mon, June 1 Bristol Xfinity 160 mi FS1 7:00 PM
Sat, June 6 Atlanta Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:00 PM
Sat, June 6 Atlanta Xfinity 251 mi FOX 4:30 PM
Sun, June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 mi FOX 3:00 PM
Wed,June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 mi FS1 7:00 PM
Sat, June 13 Miami Gander Trucks 201 mi FS1 12:30 PM
Sat, June 13 Miami Xfinity 250 mi FOX 3:30 PM
Sun, June 14 Miami Xfinity 250 mi FS1 12:00 PM
Sun,June 14 Miami Cup 400 mi FOX 3:30 PM
Sat, June 20 Talladega ARCA 202 mi FS1 2:00 PM
Sat, June 20 Talladega Xfinity 300 mi FS1 5:30 PM
Sun,June 21 Talladega Cup 500 mi FOX 3:00 PM
