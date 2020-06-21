What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?
NASCAR heads to its largest track -- Talladega Superspeedway -- for its first superspeedway race since February's Daytona 500.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
The young guns ruled at Talladega in 2019 with Chase Elliott winning the Spring race and Ryan Blaney narrowly beating out Ryan Newman for the win in the fall race.
Drew Dollar scored his first career ARCA win in Saturday's race before an action-packed Xfinity Series race where Justin Haley led a Kaulig Racing 1-2 finish for the victory.
- Race: GEICO 500
- Date: Sunday, June 21, 2020
- Start time: 3 p.m. EST.
- Location: Talladega Superspeedway
Kevin Harvick continues to lead the championship standings, but Elliott has closed to within ten points after his second-place finish to Denny Hamlin at Homestead last weekend.
Read Also:
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on FOX and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 500 miles, 188 laps.
This week, NASCAR announced three new entries into its prestigious Hall of Fame in 2021. Highlighting the list is Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik.
The lineup is based on a random draw divided into groups from the owner's standings, just as the series did for its return race at Darlington Raceway. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin will lead the field to the green flag.
- TV Channel: FOX (TSN in Canada)
- Streaming: Fox Sports Go
- Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN)
- Start time: 3 p.m. EST.
- Location: Talladega Super Speedway
NASCAR GEICO 500 Starting Lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|7
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|10
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|13
|Matt Kenseth
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|14
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|15
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|16
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|17
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|18
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|21
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Racing
|22
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Front Row Motorsports
|23
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Wood Brothers Racing
|24
|Bubba Wallace
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|25
|Corey LaJoie
|Go Fas Racing
|26
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|27
|Brennan Poole
|Premium Motorsports
|28
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|29
|Gray Gaulding
|Rick Ware Racing
|30
|BJ McLeod
|Spire Motorsports
|31
|Ryan Preece
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|32
|Quin Houff
|StarCom Racing
|33
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|34
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Christopher Bell
|Leavine Family Racing
|36
|Joey Gase
|Petty Ware Racing
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|Motorsports Business Management
|39
|Brendan Gaughan
|Beard Motorsports
|40
|Garrett Smithley
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|3
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|4
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|8
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Kurt Busch
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|12
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Racing
|14
|Ryan Newman
|Roush Fenway Racing
|15
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|18
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Front Row Motorsports
|19
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|21
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|22
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|23
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Wood Brothers Racing
|24
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|25
|JJ Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|Go Fas Racing
|27
|Josh Bilicki
|Rick Ware Racing
|28
|Brennan Poole
|Premium Motorsports
|29
|Joey Gase
|Petty Ware Racing
|30
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|31
|Quin Houff
|StarCom Racing
|32
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|33
|Ryan Preece
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|34
|BJ McLeod
|Spire Motorsports
|35
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|36
|Christopher Bell
|Leavine Family Racing
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|Motorsports Business Management
NASCAR 2020 Revised Schedule
NASCAR revealed last week that the All-Star Race would move from Charlotte Motor Speedway to Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time. Additionally, the Charlotte ARCA race has been moved to Kentucly.
|DATE
|TRACK
|SERIES
|DISTANCE
|NETWORK
|START (ET)
|Friday, June 26
|Pocono
|ARCA Menards
|200 mi
|FS1
|6 p.m.
|Saturday, June 27
|Pocono
|Gander Trucks
|150 mi
|FS1
|12:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 27
|Pocono
|Cup
|325 mi
|FOX
|3:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 28
|Pocono
|Xfinity
|225 mi
|FS1
|12:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 28
|Pocono
|Cup
|350 mi
|FS1
|4 p.m.
|Saturday, July 4
|Indianapolis
|Xfinity
|151 mi
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, July 5
|Indianapolis
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBC
|4 p.m.
|Thursday, July 9
|Kentucky
|Xfinity
|200 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Friday, July 10
|Kentucky
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Saturday, July 11
|Kentucky
|ARCA Menards
|--
|FS1
|--
|Saturday, July 11
|Kentucky
|Gander Trucks
|225 mi
|FS1
|1 p.m.
|Sunday, July 12
|Kentucky
|Cup
|400 mi
|FS1
|2:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Charlotte
|ARCA Menards
|150 mi
|FS1
|4 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Charlotte
|Cup (All-Star Open)
|TBA
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Wednesday, July 15
|Charlotte
|Cup (All-Star Race)
|TBA
|FS1
|8:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, July 18
|Texas
|Gander Trucks
|250 mi
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Sunday, July 19
|Texas
|Cup
|501 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
|Thursday, July 23
|Kansas
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|Friday, July 24
|Kansas
|ARCA Menards
|150 mi
|FS1
|10 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|1:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 25
|Kansas
|Xfinity
|250 mi
|NBCSN
|5 p.m.
|Sunday, Aug. 2
|New Hampshire
|Cup
|318 mi
|NBCSN
|3 p.m.
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Talladega