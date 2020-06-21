NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Monday Race in
21 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Talladega / Breaking news

Talladega Cup race postponed to Monday due to storms

shares
comments
Talladega Cup race postponed to Monday due to storms
By:
Jun 21, 2020, 7:15 PM

Due to severe thunderstorms that have rolled into the area, Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway has been postponed to Monday.

The green flag for Sunday's race was scheduled for 3:24 p.m. ET  but as of 3 p.m., storms with heavy rain and lightning covered the speedway.

Up to 5,000 fans were allowed to attend Sunday's race and had to be cleared from the grandstands. 

The race has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. ET Monday and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports.

 

Read Also:

Next article
What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?

Previous article

What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Talladega Cup race postponed to Monday due to storms

2h
2
Formula 1

Is this the driver who could fill Renault's F1 void?

3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: I could have lost McLaren seat without early deal

4
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?

5
Formula 1

The lost F1 team that launched Newey

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup
Jan 21, 2020

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Talladega Cup race postponed to Monday due to storms
NAS

Talladega Cup race postponed to Monday due to storms

What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?
NAS

What time and channel is the Talladega NASCAR race today?

Stewart-Haas, Penske employees test positive for COVID-19
NAS

Stewart-Haas, Penske employees test positive for COVID-19

David Wilson admits Toyota on their "back foot" despite wins
NAS

David Wilson admits Toyota on their "back foot" despite wins

Austin Dillon "throwing caution to the wind" at Talladega
NAS

Austin Dillon "throwing caution to the wind" at Talladega

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.