Previous
NASCAR Cup / Dover II / Preview

What time and channel is the Sunday Dover NASCAR race?

The end of the regular season draws near as NASCAR concludes a doubleheader weekend at the Monster Mile.

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Drydene 311 Race 2 at Dover International Speedway will begin at 4 p.m. EST.

The race will be split into three stages 311 laps (70-115-126) and 301 miles.

Denny Hamlin won Saturday's event with a late-race pass on teammate Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing finished 1-2-3 with Kyle Busch third. Notably, Jimmie Johnson also moved back above the playoff cut line with a top-ten finish as William Byron struggled.

  • Race: Drydene 311 Race 2
  • Date: Sunday, August 23, 2020
  • Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Dover International Speedway

Read Also:

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC Sports and PRN will carry the radio broadcast. 

Due to a field invert, the 20th place finisher from Saturday's race will start from pole position. That puts Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Newman at the front of the field for Sunday.

  • TV Channel: NBCSN
  • Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
  • Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Start time: 4 p.m. EST.
  • Location: Dover International Speedway

Drydene 311 Race 2 at Dover Starting Lineup

Starting spot Driver Team
1 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing
2 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing
3 Ty Dillon Germain Racing
4 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing
6 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
7 Ryan Blaney Team Penske
8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing
9 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
10 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing
11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing
12 Brad Keselowski Team Penske
13 Joey Logano Team Penske
14 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
15 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
16 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
17 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports
22 Matt Kenseth Chip Ganassi Racing
23 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports
24 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing
25 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports
26 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports
27 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports
28 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing
29 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing
30 Corey LaJoie Go Fas Racing
31 Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing
32 JJ Yeley Rick Ware Racing
33 Josh Bilicki Rick Ware Racing
34 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports
35 Quin Houff StarCom Racing
36 Timmy Hill Motorsports Business Management
37 Reed Sorenson Spire Motorsports
38 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing
39 Garrett Smithley Tommy Baldwin Racing
40 BJ McLeod BJ McLeod Motorsports

News of the week

  • Zane Smith won the NASCAR Truck Series race Friday for his second career win
  • Justin Allgaier ended his winless streak with a win in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race over Austin Cindric
  • NASCAR is officially back to its originally schedule after making up every lost event due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Corey LaJoie confirmed that he and GoFAS Racing will part ways at the conclusion of the 2020 season.
  • Daniel Buttafuoco won the 2020 eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship over Justin Brooks.

 

Despite pandemic, NASCAR Cup Series is now back on schedule

