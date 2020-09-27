What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas today?
The Round of 12 begins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll on.
What time is the NASCAR race today?
Coverage of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will begin at 7:00 p.m. EST.
The race will be 400 miles, 267 laps and split into three stages (80-80-107). LVMS hosts the opening race of the Round of 12 in the NCS playoffs with the remaining 12 title contenders hoping to advance into the eight-driver semi-final round.
Kevin Harvick locked himself into the next round via his victory over Kyle Busch at Bristol last weekend.
Austin Hill won Friday's Truck Series race while Chase Briscoe captured the checkered flag in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.
- Race: South Point 400
- Date: Sunday, September 27, 2020
- Start time: 7:00 p.m. EST.
- Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on NBCSN and PRN will carry the radio broadcast.
Joey Logano is the most recent winner at Las Vegas, doing so earlier earlier this year in February.
- TV Channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Start time: 7:00 p.m. EST.
- Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas Starting Lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|2
|Kyle Busch (P)
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|4
|Aric Almirola (P)
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske
|6
|Clint Bowyer (P)
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|7
|Austin Dillon (P)
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|8
|Alex Bowman (P)
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|9
|Kurt Busch (P)
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|Team Penske
|13
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|15
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|17
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|18
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|19
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|21
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|22
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|24
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|25
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|26
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|27
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|28
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|29
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|30
|Gray Gaulding
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|32
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|33
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|34
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|35
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|36
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|37
|JJ Yeley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|38
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|39
|Chad Finchum
|49
|Motorsports Business Management
