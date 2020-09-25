NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires

shares
comments
GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires
By:

General Motors confirmed on Thursday a restructuring of the administration of its motorsports programs, including a new director of its NASCAR efforts.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts
Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet
2020 IMSA Chevrolet Corvette
Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally pit stop
#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

The internal changes in GM’s racing operations were triggered by the move of Mark Kent, previously GM’s director of motorsports competition, into the role of role of Director, GM Defense Facility Operations.

According to a statement provided to Motorsport.com, Kent’s experience in motorsports competition will “support the rapid growth of GM Defense. He will be responsible for operationalizing the new GM Defense facility in North Carolina.”

The statement did not indicate where the new GM Defense facility would be located.

Kent’s departure opened the door to the addition of two motorsports veterans to oversee GM racing operations.

Mark Stielow has been appointed to the newly created position of Director, Motorsports Competition Engineering. He will oversee all engineering and technical direction for GM’s NHRA, IndyCar, IMSA and Motorsports Operations and will have a direct link to GM’s vehicle integration organization.

In addition, Dr. Eric Warren will join GM from Richard Childress Racing to become Director of NASCAR Programs. Dr. Warren will be based out of GM’s new technical center in Concord, N.C.

Dr. Warren will be responsible for competition duties for the NASCAR Programs, as well as expanding the involvement of GM’s product development resources in the technical strategy for the Chevrolet race teams.

Warren took over as RCR’s competition director in 2012 and helped the organization create an entire command center within its Welcome, N.C., campus utilizing predictive analytics and AI in RCR’s NASCAR competition.

Hendrick fined $100,000 for Wind Tunnel testing violation

Previous article

Hendrick fined $100,000 for Wind Tunnel testing violation
About this article

Series IndyCar , NASCAR Cup , NHRA , IMSA
Author Jim Utter

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires

Hendrick fined $100,000 for Wind Tunnel testing violation
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick fined $100,000 for Wind Tunnel testing violation

Kevin Harvick: "I don't think we lack any confidence"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kevin Harvick: "I don't think we lack any confidence"

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires
NAS

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires

Hendrick fined $100,000 for Wind Tunnel testing violation
NAS

Hendrick fined $100,000 for Wind Tunnel testing violation

Kevin Harvick: "I don't think we lack any confidence"
NAS

Kevin Harvick: "I don't think we lack any confidence"

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane
NAS

NTSB cites pilot error in 2019 crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba Wallace
NAS

Denny Hamlin, Michael Jordan to field Cup team for Bubba Wallace

