NASCAR Cup News

Van Gisbergen begins NASCAR Cup race talks with Trackhouse

Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen has begun talks with Trackhouse Racing about a one-off NASCAR Cup Series start.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Van Gisbergen begins NASCAR Cup race talks with Trackhouse
Listen to this article

The Kiwi confirmed to Australian news outlet Wide World of Sports that preliminary talks with Trackhouse boss Justin Marks about an appearance in NASCAR have taken place.

A potential start for van Gisbergen would happen under the Project91 programme that saw Kimi Raikkonen drive for the team at Watkins Glen recently.

Since Project91 was launched, van Gisbergen has been touted as an ideal candidate given both his undeniable ability and remarkable versatility.

As well as being a two-time Supercars champion, and on the verge of a third title, van Gisbergen is also a former Blancpain GT champion, won the New Zealand Grand Prix in 2021 and will make his World Rally Championship debut in NZ this weekend.

According to van Gisbergen the major hurdle for an appearance with Trackhouse Racing is the Supercars calendar.

The 2023 schedule is set to be revealed in the lead-up to the Bathurst 1000 next week.

"Well it all depends on our calendar," van Gisbergen told WWOS about a potential NASCAR start with Trackhouse.

"Our calendar comes out so late these days, so I just need to wait and see what our calendar does. But yeah, I would love to do it.

"We did speak, but it's all dependent on our calendar and what races I can do and if there's time to get over there and back without upsetting Supercars.

"I'd love to do a road course and have a go, for sure, it's just getting the right opportunity.

"Obviously, they've got great equipment – the TrackHouse cars and team have been going really well.

"I'd love to have a go. It was cool watching Kimi [Raikkonen] do it as well."

Van Gisbergen flagged the Chicago street race as an ideal venue for a one-off, which could work with dates, given the July 1-2 slot for Chicago is likely to be a week before the Townsville 500.

"I've raced Watkins before, so I know that one. All the other tracks are pretty good," he said.

"I think they've got the Chicago street circuit for the first time next year as well. A street circuit would suit me, I reckon.

"That would be good as well because it's a new track for everyone, so certainly that would help me get up to speed if everyone else is learning as well. That would be a good one, but let's see."

Van Gisbergen may not be the only Supercars driver to race in NASCAR next season, with Brodie Kostecki also looking at a part-time US programme

