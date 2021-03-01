Reddick: 'Poor restart was the difference' in Homestead loss

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
10 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Road Course
21 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
18 Apr
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
25 Apr
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
02 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
09 May
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
16 May
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
COTA
23 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
30 May
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
06 Jun
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
13 Jun
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
20 Jun
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono I
26 Jun
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
27 Jun
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Road America
04 Jul
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
11 Jul
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
18 Jul
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
08 Aug
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
15 Aug
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
22 Aug
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
28 Aug
Next event in
179 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
05 Sep
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
11 Sep
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
18 Sep
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
26 Sep
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
03 Oct
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
10 Oct
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
17 Oct
Next event in
229 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
24 Oct
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
31 Oct
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
07 Nov
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
Chris Buescher: Homestead "a step in the right direction"
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Reddick: 'Poor restart was the difference' in Homestead loss

By:

Tyler Reddick put in a heroic drive in the closing laps Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but came up one position short of the race win.

shares
comments

The Richard Childress Racing driver was one many were watching entering Sunday's race, and for good reason.

Reddick won there twice in the Xfinity Series and finished fourth in his first Cup start at the 1.5-mile track in 2020. Just this weekend, he crossed the line second in the NXS race before a post-race technical violation.

However, he was nowhere to be seen early in the running Sunday.

"I feel like the story of our -- of my rookie season and the story of our team last year was start off really good, midway through the race, just go all the -- it just blows up in our face and we just don't get a good finish out of it," explained Reddick. "Today was the opposite, which was nice. It's something that we've been needing to get, figure out how we can have nights like this and what we can do to continue to stay hungry and keep fighting."

During the final stage, he started cutting down the 12+ second gap to race leader William Byron as he marched up through the top-ten. Despite being the fastest car on track while riding the outside wall, he was forced to settle for second as the laps ran out.

Although the result matched his career-best, Reddick was disappointed as he admitted "two or three different decisions on a restart would have put me miles ahead."

Read Also:

The margin was 2.7 seconds at the checkered flag. The two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion has yet to win at the Cup level, but he now has two runner-up finishes. He looked to the final restart with 59 laps to go as the moment that cost him a real shot at the win.

"Obviously this was a 400-mile race, and everyone knew that. I just didn't have a very good last restart. We kind of struggled to get our Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Chevy going, and I had just a poor restart, and it was the difference, unfortunately. That's all there is to it. Needed to be able to hold on better at the start and just didn't."

He later added: "It takes time to get back around those cars. They're good drivers, they know what they're doing, and that's just the difference. I don't know why we were so off in the beginning of the day here. Last year or in the summer, we took off really, really good in the daytime, so I saw we would be better in the day and everyone is going to catch up at night, and it was the opposite.

"Yeah, when you see how much faster you were than the guys in front of you and you know you're running out of time, it gets frustrating. Really if you go back and look at one or two things that would have changed the outcome. Yeah, I get it, can't go back and change it, but we had a really bad start to the year. Second is great, but it's not going to put us in a great -- we're still way back in the mess, in the mix of it.

"We'll look at Darlington and Atlanta maybe -- I can't run the fence at Atlanta but there's a couple tracks left that what works here you can somewhat apply to those places."

Reddick's impressive showing lifted him from 33rd to 23rd in the championship standings after getting caught up in incidents at both the Daytona 500 and Daytona Road Course event.

Related video

Chris Buescher: Homestead "a step in the right direction"

Previous article

Chris Buescher: Homestead "a step in the right direction"
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Tyler Reddick
Teams Richard Childress Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

Myatt Snider snags first Xfinity win in dramatic Homestead race Homestead
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Myatt Snider snags first Xfinity win in dramatic Homestead race

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Video: Newman says Reddick 'just ran out of talent' in late wreck Daytona III
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Video: Newman says Reddick 'just ran out of talent' in late wreck

The race to make the Cup playoffs is going down to the wire
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

The race to make the Cup playoffs is going down to the wire

Austin Dillon wins at Texas in shock RCR 1-2 Texas
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Austin Dillon wins at Texas in shock RCR 1-2

Myatt Snider to compete for 2021 Xfinity title with RCR
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Myatt Snider to compete for 2021 Xfinity title with RCR

Video: Anthony Alfredo's rollover crash at Kansas Kansas II
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Video: Anthony Alfredo's rollover crash at Kansas

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick, RCR combine forces to improve Chevy engine power

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

