Tyler Reddick "pissed off" by late caution call
Tyler Reddick's second-place finish at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway was just his second top-five result in the last 13 races.
The result was greatly needed, but Reddick wasn't particularly happy following the runner-up finish.
He had tires that were several laps fresher than those he was racing, cutting through the pack and giving himself a legitimate shot at the race win. When Ryan Preece spun with just two laps to go, NASCAR held off on throwing the caution, which would have forced an overtime restart.
Instead, they gave Preece the opportunity to get back rolling, and although it seemed that he would do just that initially, the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford then stalled on track. NASCAR was forced to display the yellow flag, but by that point, the leader had already taken the white flag. The race was over.
"We had tire advantage. Just pissed off, said Reddick during the NBC Sports post-race show on Peacock. "There's a car stopped in the short chute before they took the white flag and they didn't throw the caution, so I don't know what that sh*t is about. We had tire advantage, and we were just eventually going to get up through there. We weren't getting any help, unfortunately on the restarts, any pushes. That really put us behind.
He added: "Really wanted more for this car and this team. We've had the speed every weekend to contend for wins, but things have just gotten in the way every weekend."
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
Reddick has one win so far this year, coming at COTA in March. But in recent weeks, he's seen multiple strong runs fall apart before the checkered flag. Although he just missed out on the victory at Pocono, it was a situation outside of the No. 45 team's control.
"We've got speed every week, that's not the problem. It's just us controlling our own fate a little bit better. We did a better job of that today. It just didn't work out."
