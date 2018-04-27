Ty Dillon leads the first Talladega Cup practice at 203mph

Ty Dillon led the way in Friday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Dillon went out late in the session with a group of drivers to draft and posted an average lap speed of 202.959 mph to top the speed chart.

He was followed by Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch, both of whom posted the same lap speed (202.680 mph). Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman completed the top-five.

“Obviously we got some speed there. We’re just working on some small stuff,” Dillon said when his Germain Racing team had completed its work on the track. “It’s a good start to the weekend. My guys have done a lot of great work.”

Completing the Top 10 were Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman.

“We were really strong in Daytona obviously, we sat on the pole and we were fast all day and ran up front for a good part of the day,” Bowman said. “I think we can be really strong we’ve just got to keep it up front and stay out of trouble.

“It’s easy to get caught up in somebody else’s mess here. We will try to lead every lap and go from there.”

Almost 10 drivers were forced to sit out the final 15 minutes of Friday’s first practice session for various violations last weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

They were: Suarez and David Ragan for being late to qualifying inspection; Kurt Busch and Truex for being late to race inspection; Bayne, Ty Dillon and Jones for failing pre-qualifying inspection twice; and Michael McDowell and Johnson for failing pre-race inspection twice.