NASCAR Cup Talladega Practice report

Ty Dillon leads the first Talladega Cup practice at 203mph

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
27/04/2018 05:42

Ty Dillon led the way in Friday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Dillon went out late in the session with a group of drivers to draft and posted an average lap speed of 202.959 mph to top the speed chart.

He was followed by Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch, both of whom posted the same lap speed (202.680 mph). Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman completed the top-five.

“Obviously we got some speed there. We’re just working on some small stuff,” Dillon said when his Germain Racing team had completed its work on the track. “It’s a good start to the weekend. My guys have done a lot of great work.”

Completing the Top 10 were Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman.

“We were really strong in Daytona obviously, we sat on the pole and we were fast all day and ran up front for a good part of the day,” Bowman said. “I think we can be really strong we’ve just got to keep it up front and stay out of trouble.

“It’s easy to get caught up in somebody else’s mess here. We will try to lead every lap and go from there.”

Almost 10 drivers were forced to sit out the final 15 minutes of Friday’s first practice session for various violations last weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

They were: Suarez and David Ragan for being late to qualifying inspection; Kurt Busch and Truex for being late to race inspection; Bayne, Ty Dillon and Jones for failing pre-qualifying inspection twice; and Michael McDowell and Johnson for failing pre-race inspection twice.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 13 united_states Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 16 47.182     202.959
2 19 mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 10 47.247 0.065 0.065 202.680
3 18 united_states Kyle Busch  Toyota 25 47.247 0.065 0.000 202.680
4 11 united_states Denny Hamlin  Toyota 17 47.249 0.067 0.002 202.671
5 31 united_states Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 20 47.257 0.075 0.008 202.637
6 78 united_states Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 11 47.259 0.077 0.002 202.628
7 20 united_states Erik Jones  Toyota 11 47.274 0.092 0.015 202.564
8 3 united_states Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 24 47.276 0.094 0.002 202.555
9 48 united_states Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 10 47.859 0.677 0.583 200.088
10 88 united_states Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 31 47.889 0.707 0.030 199.962
11 43 united_states Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 21 47.939 0.757 0.050 199.754
12 24 united_states William Byron  Chevrolet 16 47.945 0.763 0.006 199.729
13 6 united_states Trevor Bayne  Ford 19 47.958 0.776 0.013 199.675
14 1 united_states Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 22 48.024 0.842 0.066 199.400
15 34 united_states Michael McDowell  Ford 19 48.138 0.956 0.114 198.928
16 38 united_states David Ragan  Ford 19 48.477 1.295 0.339 197.537
17 42 united_states Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 13 48.560 1.378 0.083 197.199
18 47 united_states A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 23 48.778 1.596 0.218 196.318
19 41 united_states Kurt Busch  Ford 10 48.791 1.609 0.013 196.266
20 10 united_states Aric Almirola  Ford 13 49.067 1.885 0.276 195.162
21 4 united_states Kevin Harvick  Ford 15 49.230 2.048 0.163 194.516
22 22 united_states Joey Logano  Ford 21 49.439 2.257 0.209 193.693
23 2 united_states Brad Keselowski  Ford 22 49.779 2.597 0.340 192.370
24 37 united_states Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 12 49.878 2.696 0.099 191.988
25 95 united_states Kasey Kahne  Chevrolet 13 49.918 2.736 0.040 191.835
26 12 united_states Ryan Blaney  Ford 20 49.967 2.785 0.049 191.646
27 21 united_states Paul Menard  Ford 13 49.986 2.804 0.019 191.574
28 14 united_states Clint Bowyer  Ford 14 49.991 2.809 0.005 191.554
29 17 united_states Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 17 50.089 2.907 0.098 191.180
30 9 united_states Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 14 50.137 2.955 0.048 190.997
31 00 united_states Joey Gase  Chevrolet 12 50.472 3.290 0.335 189.729
32 162 united_states Brendan Gaughan  Chevrolet 7 50.612 3.430 0.140 189.204
33 96 canada D.J. Kennington  Toyota 6 51.036 3.854 0.424 187.632
34 32 united_states Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 14 51.319 4.137 0.283 186.598
35 92 united_states Timothy Peters  Ford 9 51.954 4.772 0.635 184.317
36 55 united_states Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 4 52.007 4.825 0.053 184.129
