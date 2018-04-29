Global
NASCAR Cup Talladega Breaking news

Sunday's Cup race at Talladega is "gonna be nuts" – Bowyer

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing Ford
Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske Ford, Ryan Newman, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, and Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Jeffrey Earnhardt, Circle Sport  The Motorsports Group Chevrolet
Jamie McMurray, Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
29/04/2018 11:15

NASCAR superspeedway races generally come with a certain amount of apprehension, and Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway seems to have raised the level of uncertainty to a new high

“It’s gonna be nuts,” Stewart-Haas Racing driver Clint Bowyer said of Sunday’s race.

It will be the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega with NASCAR change to no ride-height rules for superspeedways this season, and NASCAR reduced the size of the cars’ restrictor-plates on Friday after drivers were averaging laps in practice at over 203mph.

“I think this year it seems as though the cars are quite a bit different than they have been in my history here. They are a lot faster and handling quite a bit worse,” said Penske's Brad Keselowski. “I told somebody today that I felt like I was in 1985 with the way the cars are driving.

“That said, I expect a little bit of a different race than what we have seen here. I am not really sure exactly what to predict but we are hopeful it will be a great day for us.”

Pole-winner Kevin Harvick said without any practice with the new restrictor-plates, it’s difficult to predict how the change will impact the racing on Sunday.

“We never really saw what the speeds would be with the other plate in the cars in a complete pack. With the cars so low and the way the suspension rules are, the cars have a lot less drag,” Harvick said. 

