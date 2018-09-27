Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Steve Phelps will "roll up the sleeves" to face NASCAR's challenges

shares
comments
Steve Phelps will
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 27, 2018, 12:29 AM

NASCAR’s incoming new president, Steve Phelps, says he’s well aware the sport faces several headwinds but remains upbeat about its future.

A general view of the front stretch grandstand
Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Fusion Autotrader and Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry 5-hour ENERGY
General view
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Valvoline and Landon Cassill, StarCom Racing, Chevrolet Camaro StarCom Fiber
General view of the grid
NASCAR Next Class of 2018
A general view of the pack

Phelps, who has served most recently as NASCAR’s chief operating officer, will officially take over as NASCAR’s president next week. Phelps replaces Brent Dewar, who will transition to a senior consulting and advisory role in 2019.

Asked by Motorsport.com what drives him to want to take on the new position when the sport faces several challenges, Phelps said he intended to face the issues head-on.

“Let me start with this: There has been a notion that I don’t understand at the team level that there’s headwinds that they have from a sponsorship standpoint. There are headwinds that they have from a sponsorship standpoint, and when you rely so much on that percentage, that’s very real,” he said.

“With that said, not trying to be Pollyannaish about it or put rose-colored glasses on it, but we have more sponsorship than anyone, any sport. Which is just a fact. As it relates to my taking this job, I’m incredibly positive for what the future of this sport will be – not just can be – but will be because there’s a lot more things that I believe are going to happen to the sport that takes advantage of what we already have working for us.

“Do I think the racing is really good right now? I do. Do I think we’re going to make it better? I believe we can. Do I think the business model for the teams is going to improve? I absolutely do. Do I think that we’ve had a confluence of different things happen to the sport with retiring of drivers? Yeah, we’ve had five of our most popular drivers, six maybe, that have retired in the last three years. Is that a headwind? Of course, it is.”

Optimistic for the future

A big part of the reason Phelps says he remains optimistic about NASCAR’s future is the group of talented young drivers that have moved in even as some of the sport’s most popular superstars have started stepping away.

“Two decades ago when you had a dozen drivers come into this sport and we rode that wave, that’s fantastic and now we’ve had retired drivers going about their lives and doing different things and it’s now the opportunity for younger drivers to come on the scene,” Phelps said.

“They’re doing it with the backdrop of future Hall of Famers. These guys (Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch) are at the top of their game winning races. They’re all Hall of Famers.

“You think about who (the young drivers) are racing against, and cutting their teeth against, I think it’s phenomenal. I’m incredibly encouraged by what the future looks like for our sport, and I’m ready to do my part and roll up the sleeves and make sure it happens.”

Next NASCAR Cup article
NASCAR stars nervous about “wild” Roval’s low-grip surface

Previous article

NASCAR stars nervous about “wild” Roval’s low-grip surface

Next article

Jeff Burton: "I don't see anything easy" on the Charlotte Roval

Jeff Burton: "I don't see anything easy" on the Charlotte Roval
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter
Article type Interview

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history 01:16
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers 02:52
NASCAR Cup

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers

News in depth
SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval:
NASCAR Cup

SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval: "I feel like this is unique to Charlotte"

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up:
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up: "I guess all of us are just stupid"

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it
NASCAR Cup

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it "last corner desperation"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.