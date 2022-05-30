Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Denny Hamlin takes Coke 600 pole as Toyota sweeps first two rows Next / NASCAR Cup 2022 Coke 600 results: Hamlin wins
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte News

Restart crash eliminates several contenders in Coke 600

Several cars were collected in a restart crash just shy of halfway in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Listen to this article

The incident occurred on Lap 192 when Ryan Blaney lost control after contact with the apron in Turn 1. He spun backwards into the field, collecting several cars.

Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, and Noah Gragson were just some of the drivers caught up in the carnage.

Byron, Blaney, Keselowski, Busch, and Wallace were unable to continue. 

"It's chaos out there"

"I thought we were in the catbird seat there," said Byron. "We were the first guy on new tires. We were going to cycle out really well there and then they just start wrecking on the bottom and cleaned out those of us on the top. Just sucks. It's chaos out there. You can't drive the car. Any slight bit sideways is wrecked. So somebody gets a little bit sideways and we all wreck. It either takes out other people or they spin to the infield. Just chaos."

Blaney explained what happened after being released from the infield care center. “I was tucked up tight behind the 8 (Reddick) and he was kind of lower than I thought on the frontstretch and kind of ran through through the turf, and then got to (Turn 1) and jerked right. Thinking he was going to hit the apron, I didn’t have time to kind of get right and I just kind of hit the apron and it got me loose.  I hate that other cars got tore up. 

Blaney added: "Spatially, I just didn't really know where I was at and make a mistake."

Both 23XI Racing Toyotas, which were very strong in the early portions of the race, were eliminated in the incident.

“We had a winning top-five Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, we did," said Busch. "Just was hoping we would have enough tires to get to the end and the sequences that everyone was on. Billy Scott’s (crew chief) a great leader. We’ve wrecked a lot of cars this year and we were just wrong place, wrong time this year. Bubba (Wallace) was in front of me and tried not to hit him. I think I hit about 15 different things. And I tried to crank it up and was like, ‘Nah, she’s done.’ This is a rough situational event. Fast car and I’m really proud of my guys. I’ll be at the shop on Tuesday helping them tear it down.”

shares
comments
Denny Hamlin takes Coke 600 pole as Toyota sweeps first two rows
Previous article

Denny Hamlin takes Coke 600 pole as Toyota sweeps first two rows
Next article

NASCAR Cup 2022 Coke 600 results: Hamlin wins

NASCAR Cup 2022 Coke 600 results: Hamlin wins
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Martin Truex Jr. confirms 2023 Cup return with JGR
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. confirms 2023 Cup return with JGR

Stenhouse signs contract extension with JTG Daugherty Racing Nashville
NASCAR Cup

Stenhouse signs contract extension with JTG Daugherty Racing

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston
Stock car Stock car

Reigning SRX Series champ Tony Stewart wins at South Boston

Hamlin wins Nashville NASCAR Cup pole in rain-shortened qualifying
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin wins Nashville NASCAR Cup pole in rain-shortened qualifying

2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville qualifying results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville qualifying results

A look back on Bruton Smith's life, and his impact on NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

A look back on Bruton Smith's life, and his impact on NASCAR

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.