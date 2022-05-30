Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Restart crash eliminates several contenders in Coke 600 Next / Buescher expects to be 'sore' after Coke 600 rollover crash
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte Results

NASCAR Cup 2022 Coke 600 results: Hamlin wins

NASCAR's longest race was a dramatic slugfest ending in one spectacular finish.

Listen to this article

Denny Hamlin collected his 48th career NASCAR Cup Series victory and his first in the Coke 600 after battling Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.

Late in the race, Chase Briscoe spun as he battled Kyle Larson for the race lead. The incident set up a two-lap dash that led to a massive accident on the frontstretch, putting the JGR drivers in the catbird seat.

The 600-miler was slowed by 18 cautions and a red flag, and had just about everything. 

Read Also:
Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 413 5:13'06.732     15
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 413 5:13'06.851 0.119 0.119 36
3 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 413 5:13'07.397 0.665 0.546  
4 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 413 5:13'07.517 0.785 0.120 2
5 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 413 5:13'07.949 1.217 0.432  
6 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 413 5:13'08.259 1.527 0.310 19
7 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 413 5:13'08.304 1.572 0.045  
8 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 413 5:13'08.333 1.601 0.029  
9 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 413 5:13'08.427 1.695 0.094 51
10 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 413 5:13'08.459 1.727 0.032  
11 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 413 5:13'08.947 2.215 0.488  
12 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 413 5:13'09.034 2.302 0.087  
13 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 413 5:13'09.433 2.701 0.399  
14 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 413 5:13'09.997 3.265 0.564  
15 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 413 5:13'13.082 6.350 3.085 153
16 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 413 5:13'13.908 7.176 0.826  
17 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 412 5:13'13.774 1 Lap 1 Lap  
18 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 412 5:13'16.550 1 Lap 2.776  
19 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 407 5:13'19.074 6 Laps 5 Laps  
20 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 405 5:01'45.203 8 Laps 2 Laps 9
21 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 405 5:01'45.247 8 Laps 0.044  
22 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 405 5:01'46.549 8 Laps 1.302  
23 50 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 400 5:13'15.590 13 Laps 5 Laps  
24 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 386 4:47'25.501 27 Laps 14 Laps  
25 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 346 4:18'36.569 67 Laps 40 Laps 36
26 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 346 4:18'36.992 67 Laps 0.423  
27 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 343 4:15'09.321 70 Laps 3 Laps  
28 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 200 2:33'58.566 213 Laps 143 Laps 1
29 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 195 2:31'34.379 218 Laps 5 Laps 2
30 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 193 2:28'43.761 220 Laps 2 Laps  
31 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 191 2:22'42.849 222 Laps 2 Laps 2
32 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 191 2:22'42.941 222 Laps 0.092 1
33 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 188 2:18'03.117 225 Laps 3 Laps 86
34 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 145 1:45'58.499 268 Laps 43 Laps  
35 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 60 45'02.089 353 Laps 85 Laps  
36 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 31 20'31.578 382 Laps 29 Laps  
37 15 United States Ryan Preece Ford 16 8'25.493 397 Laps 15 Laps  
