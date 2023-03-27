Subscribe
Previous / Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA Next / How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft
NASCAR Cup / Austin News

Despite slow start to year, Reddick "always had the speed"

Looks – and stats – can be deceiving which is why Tyler Reddick’s impressive win at Circuit of the Americas shouldn’t have come as a big surprise.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Based strictly on results, the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season appeared to be a rough one.

Reddick, in his first year driving the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, began by getting wrecked out of the season’s first two races, leaving him 38th in the series standings.

In the following weeks, he gradually improved with a 15th at Las Vegas, third at Phoenix and fifth at Atlanta but had only led three laps in the season’s first five races.

The full potential of Reddick and his No. 45 team were on display Sunday as he led a race-high 41 of 75 laps and warded off repeated challengers in three overtimes to earn his first victory of the season.

“It’s just racing honestly. That’s all it was,” Reddick, 27, said of the start to his season. “It’s just how racing can be sometimes. You look at what happened, it wasn’t like we flat-out sucked. It wasn’t this or that. It was just circumstances.

“Some of it was mistakes that were made or things we could have definitely done better. But they were all things we could learn from.”

Read Also:

Reddick said he would have much rather have gone through the learning experiences early in the season than see them develop later in the year when he could be in contention to win a championship.

“In the grand scheme of things, when you have the entire year in front of you, it’s good to learn from things early in the year,” he said.

“For me, it didn’t really affect me. From my perspective in the shop, it didn’t seem to be affecting the team. We just kept focusing, Next weekend we’re going to bring the best car we can, start over, go from there.”

Reddick’s crew chief, Billy Scott, said the start to the year was difficult but felt “it was only a matter of time” before the team would have a breakthrough performance.

“I think the important thing is that we always knew it was there for speed. So, I think we always had the speed there,” Scott said. “Daytona, crashed racing for the lead. Vegas, had an incident running inside the top five.

“I think it was just a matter of time. It’s not like we were wrecking out of races, running in the back. Nice to finally finish it off, though.”

Race winner Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Toyota Camry

Race winner Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Toyota Camry

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Team co-owner Denny Hamlin said he was confident the team’s early races were not indicative of its potential.

“I mean, it looked bad on the scorecard for the first three races. We knew it was too small of a sample size to honestly judge where they were at,” Hamlin said. “We knew that they were fast, knew it was a matter of time before they kind of marched their way up towards the front.

“It’s good for them to finally get the finishes they deserve, even though at the beginning of the year, they had finishes that probably they didn’t.

“Certainly they got an opportunity to build a lot of playoff points between now and the start of the playoffs and hopefully make a run.”

shares
comments

Related video

Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA

How NASCAR stars taught F1 veterans a big lesson in racecraft
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track

Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track

NASCAR Cup

Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track

Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA

Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA

NASCAR Cup
Austin

Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA Byron "could have done better" in OT restarts at COTA

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Tyler Reddick More from
Tyler Reddick
Byron earns COTA Cup pole; Raikkonen and Button in the midfield

Byron earns COTA Cup pole; Raikkonen and Button in the midfield

NASCAR Cup
Austin

Byron earns COTA Cup pole; Raikkonen and Button in the midfield Byron earns COTA Cup pole; Raikkonen and Button in the midfield

Tyler Reddick leads NASCAR Cup practice at COTA, Button 28th on debut

Tyler Reddick leads NASCAR Cup practice at COTA, Button 28th on debut

NASCAR Cup
Austin

Tyler Reddick leads NASCAR Cup practice at COTA, Button 28th on debut Tyler Reddick leads NASCAR Cup practice at COTA, Button 28th on debut

Unwell Tyler Reddick grinds out second straight top-five

Unwell Tyler Reddick grinds out second straight top-five

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Unwell Tyler Reddick grinds out second straight top-five Unwell Tyler Reddick grinds out second straight top-five

23XI Racing More from
23XI Racing
Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas

Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas

Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas Wallace and Reddick "finally able to finish a race" at Vegas

Kurt Busch updates recovery: "Everyday life is normal"

Kurt Busch updates recovery: "Everyday life is normal"

NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Kurt Busch updates recovery: "Everyday life is normal" Kurt Busch updates recovery: "Everyday life is normal"

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing Bubba Wallace prepared to "make a statement" at 23XI Racing

Latest news

Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track

Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track

NAS NASCAR Cup

Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track Briscoe relishes testing at "always changing" Charlotte track

MG Metro 6R4 Group B rally car returns as road-legal restomod

MG Metro 6R4 Group B rally car returns as road-legal restomod

Auto Automotive

MG Metro 6R4 Group B rally car returns as road-legal restomod MG Metro 6R4 Group B rally car returns as road-legal restomod

Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again? Which of nine Indy 500 winners can conquer the Speedway again?

Kevin Harvick: NASCAR drivers’ code is “not what it used to be”

Kevin Harvick: NASCAR drivers’ code is “not what it used to be”

NAS NASCAR Cup
Austin

Kevin Harvick: NASCAR drivers’ code is “not what it used to be” Kevin Harvick: NASCAR drivers’ code is “not what it used to be”

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.