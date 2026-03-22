Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Darlington I
Reddick is now 95 points ahead of his closest competition in the NASCAR Cup Series championship
Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace lead the field to the green flag, 23XI Racing Toyotas
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
After four wins in the first six races, Tyler Reddick holds a monumental points lead in the regular season standings. He is now enjoying his biggest lead yet, 95 points ahead as Ryan Blaney moves back into the runner-up spot after a tough day for Bubba Wallace.
Around the cutline, Daniel Suarez has now moved back inside the top 16 while his Spire teammate Michael McDowell drops below.
The biggest gainer was Austin Cindric, who jumped from 30th to 21st in points with a top-five finish, while his Penske teammate Joey Logano went the other way. A disasterous day for the three-time champion dropped him five positions from 11th to the Chase bubble -- 16th.
2026 NASCAR Cup points after Darlington I (Race 6 of 36)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|
Positions gained or loss
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|325
|--
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|230
|+1
|3
|Bubba Wallace
|205
|-1
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|203
|--
|5
|Chase Elliott
|194
|--
|6
|William Byron
|191
|+2
|7
|Chris Buescher
|188
|+2
|8
|Christopher Bell
|182
|-2
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|182
|+3
|10
|Kyle Larson
|176
|-3
|11
|Ty Gibbs
|173
|-1
|12
|Ryan Preece
|154
|+1
|13
|Carson Hocevar
|151
|+2
|14
|Daniel Suarez
|150
|+3
|15
|Shane van Gisbergen
|140
|+1
|16
|Joey Logano
|139
|-5
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|17
|Michael McDowell
|139
|-3
|18
|AJ Allmendinger
|124
|--
|19
|Zane Smith
|123
|--
|20
|Ross Chastain
|115
|--
|21
|Austin Cindric
|109
|+9
|22
|Chase Briscoe
|108
|+4
|23
|Kyle Busch
|106
|-1
|24
|Erik Jones
|103
|+3
|25
|John Hunter Nemechek
|101
|-4
|26
|Austin Dillon
|93
|-2
|27
|Riley Herbst
|88
|-4
|28
|Ty Dillon
|86
|-3
|29
|Noah Gragson
|84
|-1
|30
|Todd Gilliland
|82
|+1
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|80
|-2
|32
|Josh Berry
|76
|--
|33
|Connor Zilisch
|69
|+2
|34
|Cole Custer
|61
|--
|35
|Cody Ware
|53
|-2
|36
|Alex Bowman
|23
|--
|37
|Casey Mears
|9
|--
|38
|BJ McLeod
|3
|--
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