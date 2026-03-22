Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Darlington I

After four wins in the first six races, Tyler Reddick holds a monumental points lead in the regular season standings. He is now enjoying his biggest lead yet, 95 points ahead as Ryan Blaney moves back into the runner-up spot after a tough day for Bubba Wallace.

Around the cutline, Daniel Suarez has now moved back inside the top 16 while his Spire teammate Michael McDowell drops below.

The biggest gainer was Austin Cindric, who jumped from 30th to 21st in points with a top-five finish, while his Penske teammate Joey Logano went the other way. A disasterous day for the three-time champion dropped him five positions from 11th to the Chase bubble -- 16th.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Darlington I (Race 6 of 36)