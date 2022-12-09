RCR unveils new-look No. 8 Chevrolet for Kyle Busch

Listen to this article

RCR introduced a new stylized No. 8 that will adorn the two-time Cup Series champion’s Chevrolets in 2023. The revamped stylized No. 8 was personally designed by Busch and his team with input from team owner Richard Childress and RCR.

The revised number honors the past while embracing the future and the new era that Busch’s presence brings to the 54-year-old organization, essentially merging one of the NASCAR industry’s most storied teams with one of the sports’ most successful modern era drivers.

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing livery Photo by: Richard Childress Racing

Although the driver and number will look much different beginning in 2023, much of RCR’s No. 8 team will look the same. Crew chief Randall Burnett and spotter Derek Kneeland return to their respective roles with the organization.

In addition, the team’s sponsor lineup will be very similar to what has been in place on the No. 8 in recent seasons.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return as primary sponsors to the No. 8 team in 2023.

Of Busch’s 642 career starts in the Cup series, all but 114 have come while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota. In addition, 56 of his 60 career wins – and both series championships – as well as 30 of his 32 career poles have come driving for JGR and Toyota.

Busch also has 102 wins in the Xfinity Series and 62 in the Truck Series. He is the all-time leader in wins in both series.