Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Roger Penske winner of Autosport’s 2022 Gold Medal
NASCAR Cup News

Castroneves still working on Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup opportunity

Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves says he hasn’t given up on his dream of racing in NASCAR’s Daytona 500 – but is still waiting to hear if he’ll get a shot next year.

Charles Bradley
By:
Castroneves still working on Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup opportunity
Listen to this article

Castroneves, 47, ran a partial schedule in the six-race Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series this summer on short ovals, and series CEO Don Hawk had told him if he won a race, he’d find him a ride in the Daytona 500.

The Brazilian promptly won the next race at Pensacola, even though he wasn’t originally scheduled to take part in it.

Hawk later clarified that the “intention originally was he really wanted to run the Daytona 500 and if not, a ‘crown jewel’ [race]. So, we’re really going to try to make the Daytona 500 work.”

With 76 days until the Daytona 500, Castroneves remains in the dark if he’ll get his hoped-for shot at ‘The Great American Race’.

“I’m working on it,” he told Motorsport.com. “I know lately there has been rumors, even my team owner Mike [Shank] has been asking me what’s going on? Don Hawk, we had a bet, and I’m sure he’s probably stirring the pot to try and make it happen.

“Hopefully in the next two weeks we will hear something, but as of right now, I’ve called people that I hear are interested but nobody is getting back to me. So I guess I’ll wait for the right time for them to call!

“It’s a race I’d love to do for several reasons: I love racing and I’ve never had the chance to drive a Cup car. I know Daytona is a different beast [from SRX] and you need drafting partners to help you out. But I learn quick! The race is a lot of laps, so I’d have 200 laps to learn it all. Hopefully we can make something happen.

“I’ve done SRX, I’ve done IROC, and I understand it’s a different beast, and I appreciate the competitors in NASCAR have a lot of experience, but at the end of the day a race car is a race car and a race track is a race track. We’ve just got to put ourselves there and make it happen.

“Mario [Andretti] has won it, AJ [Foyt] too – why not another Indy 500 champion to get a chance?”

Helio Castroneves, SRX Series Pensacola

Helio Castroneves, SRX Series Pensacola

Photo by: SRX

When asked if he’d be interested in racing for Trackhouse’s Project 91 – which is aimed at thrusting overseas drivers into stock car racing’s premier class – Castroneves said he’d like to follow in the footsteps of Kimi Raikkonen, who raced its car at Watkins Glen last year.

“They have a good car, a fast car,” said Castroneves of Trackhouse. “I know we’d have a lot of things we’d have to achieve, like having to qualify on time or race your way in if you’re not a regular, but we’ve got to do it the right way – that’s why we’re trying to look for a good team.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Roger Penske winner of Autosport’s 2022 Gold Medal
Previous article

Roger Penske winner of Autosport’s 2022 Gold Medal
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Skip Barber: The first step on your racing journey
General

Skip Barber: The first step on your racing journey

GM boss says two new Chevy sports cars are coming in 2024
Automotive

GM boss says two new Chevy sports cars are coming in 2024

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Garcia, Eckes land 2023 NASCAR Truck rides with MHR
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Garcia, Eckes land 2023 NASCAR Truck rides with MHR

McAnally Hilgemann Racing will field a pair of fulltime entries in the NASCAR Truck Series next season with drivers Christian Eckes and Jake Garcia.

IndyCar to run hybrid units with 2.2s, not 2.4s, in 2024
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar to run hybrid units with 2.2s, not 2.4s, in 2024

The next-gen IndyCar engine formula, set for introduction in 2024, will now couple hybrid units with 2.2-liter engines rather than increasing capacity to 2.4 liters.

Maserati unveils challenger for its debut Formula E campaign
Formula E Formula E

Maserati unveils challenger for its debut Formula E campaign

The Maserati MSG squad has unveiled the livery of its Tipo Folgore car it will race for the first time in Formula E next season.

F1 world champion Villeneuve in frame for Vanwall WEC seat
WEC WEC

F1 world champion Villeneuve in frame for Vanwall WEC seat

Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve is in the running for a seat with the Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar squad in next year’s World Endurance Championship.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.